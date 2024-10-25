University Of Calabar Teaching Hospital Imposes N200,000 Accommodation Fee For Doctors

Doctors at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) now face a N200,000 accommodation fee to secure housing at the hospital’s House Officers’ Quarters.

In an October 14, 2024, statement, UCTH management announces an “Annual Maintenance Charge,” requiring new doctors to provide proof of payment to the hospital’s Estate Unit before obtaining housing. This policy raises concerns in the medical community, with many seeing the fee as an added financial burden on recently employed doctors.

The hospital’s statement outlines that “intending occupants must pay an Annual Maintenance Charge of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only” and present payment evidence to the Estate Unit. Doctors have suggested monthly deductions from their salaries as an alternative, though UCTH management reportedly denies this request.

Doctors Call for Policy Review

Doctors and healthcare stakeholders are calling for an immediate review of the accommodation policy. In a social media post by the handle @Nigerian_Doctor on X, representatives point out that, traditionally, federal hospitals like UCTH provide accommodation at no cost as part of the employment package. “This hospital is funded by the Federal Government, and housing is meant to be a free incentive for House Officers. Requiring N200,000 upfront places a significant burden on new staff,” the post states.

The post further mentions that UCTH management’s rejection of the doctors’ proposal for monthly deductions has left some new doctors without viable housing options. They appeal for an investigation, asking the Federal Government to consider a monthly payment option if the fee remains non-negotiable.

Management’s Policy Stance

UCTH management maintains that the fee is mandatory and must be paid within a 24-hour approval period. Doctors unable to meet this requirement are considered “illegal tenants.” According to the statement, “doctors must obtain approval, valid only for 24 hours, and provide payment evidence to the Estate Unit to receive an allocation letter.”

The Estate Unit enforces these housing regulations and holds authority to evict occupants found in violation, including those using the accommodation for unauthorized purposes. Management clarifies that doctors must return keys at the end of the 12-month term or face additional penalties.

Calls for Government Investigation

Medical professionals and advocates urge a formal investigation to determine if the fee is a Federal Government mandate or solely a UCTH policy. The policy highlights broader concerns in Nigeria’s healthcare system, with many calling for supportive measures that ease the burden on new doctors as they start their careers.