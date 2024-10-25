Lagos Government Extends Building Permit Amnesty To December 31

The Lagos State Government extends the amnesty period for property owners and developers with unpermitted buildings to December 31, 2024. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announces the extension during the Lagos Physical Planning Summit at Eko Hotels and Suites.

This extension gives property owners additional time to obtain necessary planning permits for existing buildings without penalties. The government shares this update on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming a two-month extension to encourage compliance with urban planning regulations.

Initially launched as a 90-day amnesty from May 2 to July 30, 2024, and later extended through October, this marks the second extension of the program. Property owners now have until year-end to regularize their building permits. Governor Sanwo-Olu explains that the new deadline aims to boost compliance and supports efforts to relieve economic pressures in the construction sector while fostering a more organized and sustainable Lagos.

During the Summit, Governor Sanwo-Olu also unveils a new Planning Permit Barcode, which enhances transparency in the permit process. This barcode attaches to structures with approved permits, allowing officials to quickly verify compliance and reduce unnecessary interference. The Governor describes the Summit as a crucial step in building a sustainable and resilient Lagos, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to balanced urban development and environmental sustainability.