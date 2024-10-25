NERC Proposes Discos To Share Transmission Repair Costs

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) states that power distribution companies (Discos) may soon bear the cost of repairing faulty transformers and replacing other transmission infrastructure. This proposal aims to encourage Discos to manage electricity assets more responsibly.

During a public hearing on recurring national grid failures, NERC Chairman Sanusi Garba emphasizes the impact of frequent grid collapses on both service quality for consumers and the financial health of power generation and distribution companies. He highlights the urgent need for immediate action to stabilize and enhance grid reliability.

Garba points out that a single equipment failure often leads to nationwide blackouts and criticizes the inadequate protective measures for valuable infrastructure. He calls for stronger preventive strategies and urges Discos to identify feeders most affected by adverse weather—an assignment that remains uncompleted.

Joy Ogaji, CEO of the Association of Power Generation Companies, reports that Nigeria has experienced 162 grid collapses since 2013. She stresses the importance of proactive measures to prevent further incidents and advocates for more transparent data collection by NERC to ensure accurate tracking of grid performance.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces that it has received a security advisory from the Office of the National Security Adviser, advising limited operations in areas impacted by vandalism of the Shiroro-Mando Transmission line. TCN warns that power restoration in these regions may face delays due to security challenges, with vandalism of the Ugwuaji-Apir 330-kV transmission line already causing extended blackouts across several northern states.