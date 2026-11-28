By Boluwatife Oshadiya| November 29, 2026

Key Points

The naira appreciates 1.60% against the dollar at the official market, closing Friday at ₦1,367.4529/$

The local currency also strengthens against sterling and the euro, while parallel-market rates record mixed movements

Nigeria’s external reserves fall to $54 billion amid successive international payments, according to the supplied report

Main Story

The naira strengthened against the US dollar, British pound and euro at the official foreign exchange market during the week ended Friday, November 27, as improved currency supply eased pressure on the local unit.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data showed the official spot rate closed at ₦1,367.4529/$, compared with ₦1,389.7335/$ at the beginning of the week. The naira had weakened to about ₦1,394/$ during the period before recovering, while its reported year-to-date appreciation stood at 4.76%.

The pound recorded the largest decline against the naira, falling 2.36% from ₦1,836.67 to ₦1,793.41. The euro dropped 2.06% from ₦1,528.57 to ₦1,497.09, while the dollar declined 1.60% over the same comparison.

Trading in the parallel market was mixed. The dollar remained unchanged week-on-week at ₦1,455, the pound eased from ₦1,860 to ₦1,855, while the euro rose from ₦1,550 to ₦1,575.

Nigeria’s gross external reserves fell to $54 billion following successive international payments, according to the supplied market report. The report also linked the reserve decline to the absence of inflows from major sources, despite elevated global oil prices.

In the commodities market, gold gained 3.29%, rising from $3,515.40 on November 20 to $3,631.20 per ounce on November 27, supported by late-week safe-haven demand. Brent crude was reported at about $96 per barrel, with Middle East tensions keeping supply risks in focus.

What’s Being Said

The supplied material attributes the naira’s recovery to improved foreign exchange supply and CBN liquidity management but does not provide a direct CBN statement or an independently attributed analyst assessment. No direct quotation has been supplied for publication.

What’s Next

The next trading sessions will indicate whether the naira can sustain its gains at the NFEM.

Market participants will monitor external-reserve movements and foreign exchange supply for signs of continued pressure or improvement.

The Bottom Line:

The naira’s broad-based weekly appreciation points to improved conditions in the official foreign exchange market. However, the reported decline in external reserves highlights the importance of sustained foreign currency inflows in supporting the recovery.