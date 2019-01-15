UNILAG Launches First University Television Station

All things being equal, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to score another first as it debuts as the first university in Nigeria to be granted a licence to operate its television station.

The first university television that will transmit on Channel 184 is expected to be launched at the hallowed chambers of the institution’s Senate building by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor today.

Recall that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) granted the TV licence to the institution on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

The Mass Communication Department of Unilag also pioneered the first campus radio station in Nigeria.

The approval for the radio station was secured in 2002 and commenced transmission in 2004 on the 103.1 Frequency Modulated band and was commissioned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.