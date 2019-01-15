Racism Won’t Hinder Koulibaly’s Stay At Napoli – Ancelotti

The Senegal defender, who is wanted by Manchester United, was subjected to monkey chants in Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan last month.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with Manchester United in the January transfer window

He was sent off at the San Siro and pleaded with the referee to suspend the game.

Ancelotti, whose side trail league leaders Juventus by nine points, is confident of keeping Koulibaly despite United’s reported £90million interest.

“In England they write that Koulibaly can leave because of the problem of racism,” he said of a player who is also said to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist.

“I do not think so, Koulibaly is happy in Naples, he’s upset like others, but it will not be a trigger for a goodbye.

“He never showed it, he wants to stay in Naples and in Italy, a country he likes very much.”

Former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was desperate to land a central defender last summer, but failed in his pursuit of Tottenham ace Toby Alderweireld.

United have turned their attention to Koulibaly, who has become one of Europe’s best defenders since joining Napoli for a modest £6.5million fee in 2014.

The 27-year-old would tighten a leaky backline that has conceded 32 league goals this season.

United managed to keep back-to-back Premier League clean sheets for the first time since May after beating Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

But it was far from a convincing defensive display as David de Gea had to make 11 second-half saves to preserve their lead.

The club will have to pay big money for Koulibaly after the former Genk man signed a new five-year deal with Napoli in August.