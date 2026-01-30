UNDP Commends Kaduna On Skills Development, Youth Empowerment And Social Investment

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has commended the Kaduna State Government for its sustained commitment to skills-based education, youth empowerment, agriculture and social investment, describing the initiatives as strategic investments in human capital development.

The commendation was made on Friday during a courtesy visit to Governor Uba Sani by a UNDP delegation led by its Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attahfua, accompanied by officials from the Office of the Vice President.

The visit focused on strengthening collaboration between Kaduna State and development partners, particularly through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a Federal Government initiative implemented under the Office of the Vice President with support from the UNDP and the European Union.

Attahfua said Kaduna State had demonstrated a deliberate and consistent focus on equipping young people with relevant, market-ready skills needed to drive inclusive and sustainable development. She praised the establishment of the Kaduna State Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, describing it as a clear indication of the government’s resolve to bridge the gap between education and employability.

She also commended the state’s investments in agriculture and social intervention programmes, noting that such initiatives were critical to improving livelihoods, strengthening economic resilience and reducing poverty.

According to Attahfua, Kaduna’s development approach aligns with the UNDP’s broader priorities, particularly in advancing youth empowerment, job creation and inclusive growth at the sub-national level.

In his response, Governor Sani thanked the UNDP for its continued support, describing the partnership as instrumental to the advancement of key sectors within the state’s development agenda.

“The collaboration we enjoy with the UNDP aligns perfectly with our vision of building an integrated and smart Kaduna State that places people at the centre of development,” he said.

The governor described the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme as a vital link between education and employment, noting that it had enabled young graduates to acquire practical skills and adapt to an increasingly competitive labour market.

Sani stressed that skills acquisition remained a central pillar of his administration’s policy, adding that education without access to decent employment opportunities was incomplete.

“Our commitment is clear: investing in people is non-negotiable. When young people are empowered with the right skills, they become drivers of economic growth and social stability,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kaduna State’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the Federal Government, the UNDP and other development partners to scale up impact across priority sectors, identifying renewable energy, agriculture, construction and services as key areas for strategic partnerships.

Governor Sani assured the delegation of the state’s openness to partnerships that align with its development priorities and improve the quality of life of citizens, expressing confidence that sustained collaboration would foster a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous Kaduna State.