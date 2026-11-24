KEY POINTS

Niger is seeking to mobilise about $9.6 billion in domestic and foreign investments through its inaugural international investment forum.

The three-day event runs from November 24 to 26 in Niamey and is expected to attract nearly 300 investors from at least 30 countries.

Organisers plan to showcase 50 investment projects across 13 strategic sectors.

UNDP says private investment will be important for job creation and economic transformation.

MAIN STORY

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting Niger’s efforts to attract about $9.6 billion in investments through an international forum designed to connect investors with opportunities across the country.

The inaugural Niger Investment International Forum (N2IF/F2IN) opened on November 24 at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre in Niamey and will run until November 26.

According to a UNDP statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the forum is expected to attract about 1,000 participants, including nearly 300 investors from at least 30 countries, government representatives, development finance institutions and private sector leaders.

Organisers plan to present 50 investment projects across 13 strategic sectors, targeting CFAF 5,500 billion, equivalent to approximately $9.6 billion.

The event is organised by Niger’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Nigerien Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment and Strategic Projects (ANPIPS).

Niger’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Abdoulaye Seydou, said the country was seeking to advance its economic development through strategic partnerships and productive investments.

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities in priority sectors, saying these could support economic growth and strengthen the country’s resilience.

THE ISSUES

Niger’s investment drive is an attempt to attract private capital to support economic activity, create jobs and expand productive sectors.

UNDP Resident Representative in Niger, Mamadou N’Daw, said large-scale private investment was necessary to unlock the country’s development potential and accelerate economic transformation.

The proposed $9.6 billion target represents the scale of investment Niger hopes to mobilise. It should not be interpreted as funding already secured or disbursed.

The outcome will depend on whether the projects presented can attract investors, secure financing and move from proposals to implementation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

N’Daw said the forum would help connect investors with projects capable of supporting economic growth.

He said it would stimulate job creation, strengthen the economy and deepen partnerships across strategic sectors.

Seydou described the investment initiative as an opportunity to build a more prosperous and economically resilient Niger through productive partnerships.

WHAT’S NEXT

The three-day forum will feature discussions on investment policies, the business environment and opportunities in priority sectors.

Organisers will present projects considered suitable for financing and arrange business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government meetings to facilitate potential deals.

Participants will also visit project sites to assess investment opportunities and explore partnerships.

BOTTOM LINE

Niger is using its first international investment forum to seek $9.6 billion in capital for projects across 13 sectors. The key test will be how much of the proposed investment target translates into actual financing, completed projects and jobs.