By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 24th, 2026

Key Points

· MRS filling stations in Abuja have cut their petrol pump price to ₦1,295 per litre from ₦1,365, a drop of ₦70

· It is MRS’s second price cut in less than a week

· The move follows the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ₦99 reduction in its gantry price at the weekend, from ₦1,159 to ₦1,060 per litre

· MRS is now ₦5 cheaper than NNPC outlets in Abuja, which sell at ₦1,300 per litre

· Other Abuja stations sell between ₦1,325 and ₦1,380 per litre

· Brent crude is at about $95 per barrel and WTI at $88

Main Story

MRS filling stations have cut their petrol pump price in Abuja to ₦1,295 per litre, down from ₦1,365, a drop of ₦70 per litre. It is the company’s second price cut in less than a week, and it follows the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ₦99 reduction in its gantry price at the weekend.

Dangote cut its gantry price from ₦1,159 to ₦1,060 per litre, and MRS adjusted its pump price shortly afterwards. Four days earlier, MRS had cut its price by ₦34 to ₦1,365 per litre. At about the same time, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reduced its price by ₦25 to ₦1,300 per litre.

With the new price, MRS is selling petrol ₦5 cheaper than NNPC outlets in Abuja. Other filling stations in the city sell at between ₦1,325 and ₦1,380 per litre, so motorists in Abuja and nearby areas now pay between ₦1,295 and ₦1,380 per litre, depending on the station.

The Issues

Lower global crude prices are feeding through to the local market. Brent was selling at about $95 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $88 at the time of filing, and global oil prices have eased in recent days despite continued tensions in the Middle East. The fall has reduced the cost of supplying petrol to Nigeria, leading to lower pump prices.

The trend is clear at the refinery level. Dangote’s petrol gantry price stood at about ₦1,350 per litre in mid-September, dropped to approximately ₦1,159 in early November 2026 and has now fallen to ₦1,060. Retailers appear to be passing on cuts quickly, which suggests competition among major marketers, Prices remain uneven. A gap of up to ₦85 per litre between the cheapest and most expensive stations in Abuja means motorists’ savings depend on where they buy. The report also covers only Abuja and nearby areas, so prices elsewhere may differ.

What’s Being Said

The report relies on market observation and price data rather than statements from the companies. A check on Tuesday morning showed the new price at MRS outlets across the Federal Capital Territory, No comment from MRS, Dangote or NNPC explaining the cuts was included.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether NNPC and other marketers match MRS’s new price, and whether Dangote makes further cuts to its gantry price. Much will depend on the direction of global crude prices and the Middle East situation, Motorists will be watching whether the lower prices hold through the festive season, when demand typically rises.

Bottom Line

A chain of price cuts, from Dangote’s gantry to MRS pumps, is bringing petrol in Abuja down toward ₦1,295 per litre, but with crude prices volatile, the relief depends on how long the global oil easing lasts.