UK raises student visa maintenance funds for Nigerians from November 30

By Emmanuella Opara | October 28th 2026

KEY POINTS

International students applying to study in the UK will face higher proof-of-funds requirements from November 30, 2026.

Students in London must show access to at least £14,130 for nine months, up from £13,761.

Students outside London must demonstrate £10,827 for nine months, compared with £10,539 previously.

The maintenance funds are separate from tuition fees, visa application charges and the Immigration Health Surcharge.

The changes could increase financial pressure on Nigerian families funding overseas education amid foreign exchange and living-cost challenges.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian students planning to study in the United Kingdom will need to demonstrate access to more money for living expenses from November 30, 2026, following an increase in the financial requirements for international student visas.

Under revised requirements announced by the UK Home Office, students intending to study in London must show they have at least £1,570 monthly for living costs, up from £1,529. The minimum amount required for a nine-month period has consequently risen from £13,761 to £14,130, an increase of £369.

For students studying outside London, the monthly maintenance requirement will increase from £1,171 to £1,203. The minimum funds for nine months will rise by £288, from £10,539 to £10,827.

The maintenance funds are intended to demonstrate that applicants can support themselves during their studies. They are required in addition to tuition fees, visa application charges and the Immigration Health Surcharge.

The revised thresholds come amid rising accommodation and living expenses in Britain, adding to the cost of overseas education for students and their families.

For Nigerian applicants, the increase means setting aside more money before submitting visa applications. Families already managing foreign exchange pressures and other education-related expenses may find it more difficult to meet the requirements.

International students remain an important source of revenue for British universities and the wider economy. Figures cited in the report put international student enrolment at approximately 685,565 during the 2024/2025 academic year, representing 24 per cent of the UK’s total higher education student population.

Of that number, about 622,000 students came from countries outside the European Union, while approximately 63,600 were from EU countries.

Padam Simkhada, professor and dean of Global Impact and Research at the University of Chester, said international students contributed approximately £41.9 billion to the UK economy during the 2021/2022 academic year.

Despite their economic contribution, students face financial pressures from accommodation costs, limited employment opportunities and restrictions on working hours. These challenges can make it harder to meet living expenses while studying.

The revised requirements also place greater emphasis on applicants demonstrating that they already have sufficient funds, rather than relying on income they hope to earn after arriving in Britain.

The latest increase follows previous adjustments to the maintenance thresholds. In January 2025, the UK raised the monthly requirement to £1,483 for students in London and £1,136 for those studying elsewhere.

Nigerian applicants have also faced concerns over visa outcomes, with recent reports highlighting cases in which UK universities withdrew admission offers to Nigerian students amid rising visa refusal rates.

THE ISSUES

The increase raises the upfront financial commitment required of Nigerian students seeking education in the UK. Applicants must demonstrate access to the prescribed maintenance funds while separately covering tuition and immigration-related costs.

The difference between London and other parts of the UK also means that students’ financial requirements will depend on where they intend to study.

Although international students contribute substantially to the British economy, higher living-cost thresholds could make studying in the country less affordable for applicants whose families face currency and funding constraints.

The source does not provide a breakdown of how many Nigerian applicants may be affected by the revised requirements or estimate how much the changes could reduce applications.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The source identifies Padam Simkhada, professor and dean of Global Impact and Research at the University of Chester, as saying that international students contributed approximately £41.9 billion to the UK economy during the 2021/2022 academic year. However, it does not provide a verbatim quotation from him, so no direct quote is included in this section.

WHAT’S NEXT

The revised maintenance requirements will take effect on November 30, 2026. Prospective Nigerian students will need to account for the new thresholds when preparing their visa applications and budgeting for study in the UK.

Applicants will also need to factor in tuition fees, visa charges and the Immigration Health Surcharge, which remain separate from the required maintenance funds.

BOTTOM LINE

The UK’s higher student visa maintenance thresholds will increase the amount Nigerian students must demonstrate they can afford before travelling to study. With living costs and other education expenses already placing pressure on families, the changes could make financial planning more demanding for prospective international students.