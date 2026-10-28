Israeli election exit polls show no clear winner as Netanyahu faces key test

KEY POINTS

Israeli television exit polls show no clear winner, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc projected to win 50 seats and rival Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc 52 seats in one poll.

A government needs at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 seats to secure a parliamentary majority.

The election is Israel’s first nationwide vote since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023.

Turnout reached 77.7 per cent, the highest in more than two decades, according to Israel’s Central Elections Committee.

MAIN STORY

Exit polls from Israeli broadcasters indicate that no political bloc has secured a clear path to a parliamentary majority, setting the stage for possible coalition negotiations after an election that tests Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political standing following years of conflict and crisis.

One exit poll by Channel 12 projected Netanyahu’s bloc would win 50 seats, compared with 52 for the bloc led by rival Gadi Eisenkot. The figures are projections rather than official election results.

Israel’s Knesset has 120 seats, meaning a coalition needs at least 61 lawmakers to secure a majority before being approved by the president. The exit poll figures therefore leave both blocs short of the number required to govern alone.

The election is Israel’s first nationwide vote since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which marked the deadliest day in the country’s history.

Netanyahu, 77, faced a major electoral test after three years marked by war, political crisis and international criticism of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Turnout reached 77.7 per cent, the highest level in more than two decades, according to Israel’s Central Elections Committee. Polling stations closed at 10 p.m. local time, equivalent to 4 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States.

THE ISSUES

The exit polls point to a fragmented parliamentary outcome, with neither of the two blocs in the cited poll reaching the 61 seats needed for a majority.

If the official results reflect a similar distribution, coalition negotiations could become central to determining who forms the next government. The exit poll figures alone, however, do not establish the final seat distribution or determine which political groups will ultimately support a governing coalition.

The election also comes against the backdrop of the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza, which have shaped Israel’s political environment and drawn international scrutiny.

WHAT’S NEXT

The next key development is the release of official election results. These will establish the final distribution of seats in the Knesset and clarify which political blocs and parties may be able to assemble a governing majority.

BOTTOM LINE

Israeli exit polls show a close contest, with both major blocs short of a parliamentary majority in the cited projection. The final results and subsequent coalition negotiations will determine the country’s next government.

Source: NBC News