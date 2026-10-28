Dangote Refinery IPO attracts investors from 120 countries, targets N2.15trn

By Emmanuella Opara | October 28th 2026

KEY POINTS

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has closed its initial public offering, which attracted applications from 120 countries across all six inhabited continents.

The offer put 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at N525 per share, targeting about N2.15 trillion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission extended the offer deadline from October 13 to October 27.

The refinery reported $22.5 billion in revenue and $5.52 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the first nine months of 2026.

The company plans to expand its refining and petrochemical operations under its Vision 2030 strategy.

MAIN STORY

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has closed its initial public offering after receiving investor applications from 120 countries, including all 54 African nations, in a sale designed to widen participation in one of the continent’s largest industrial businesses.

The offer, branded The People’s IPO, placed 4.1 billion ordinary shares on the market at N525 each, representing a proposed raise of approximately N2.15 trillion.

According to the company, applications came from all six inhabited continents, with participation from both retail and institutional investors. The geographic spread was presented as a major feature of the offer, which used commercial banks, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and other capital market institutions to reach investors beyond Nigeria.

The offering opened on September 14 and was initially scheduled to close on October 13. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved an extension to October 27, allowing investors additional time to submit applications.

The company said partnerships between traditional financial institutions and digital investment platforms enabled eligible investors in smaller markets to participate without needing a local broker or a physical presence in Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said the offering was intended to extend ownership of the refinery beyond the company’s existing investors and give ordinary Africans an opportunity to participate in its growth.

“When we set out to build this refinery, many doubted that a project of this scale could be delivered by Africans,” Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said.

He added, “We proved that Africa could build it. Today, through this historic IPO, we have demonstrated something equally important: Africans are ready to own and participate in the prosperity created by their own industries.”

Dangote said the company wanted to broaden access to ownership rather than focus solely on raising capital.

“We wanted to open the doors of ownership, give ordinary Africans an opportunity to participate in an enterprise of global significance and establish a new culture of shared prosperity,” he said.

David Bird, managing director and chief executive of the refinery company, said the applications reflected international interest in the business and confidence in its future.

“Investor applications spanning 120 countries demonstrate the extraordinary international interest in our business and the confidence that investors are placing in the future of this refinery,” he said.

Bird said the company’s immediate priority remained improving operations and delivering sustainable growth.

“We have built one of the world’s most significant refining and petrochemical complexes, and our focus remains on translating that industrial scale into operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value,” he said.

Murat Erden, group chief financial officer of Dangote Industries, highlighted the refinery’s financial performance, reporting revenue of $22.5 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $5.52 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

“With $22.5 billion in revenue and $5.52 billion in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026, Dangote Refinery combines world-class industrial scale, strong profitability and significant long-term growth potential,” Erden said.

He said the transaction also demonstrated the potential to mobilise domestic savings and connect investors across African markets.

“It marks a defining moment in the evolution of African capital markets, demonstrating our continent’s ability to mobilise domestic savings, connect investors across borders and broaden ownership of strategic industrial assets,” he said.

The refinery is pursuing further expansion of its refining and petrochemical operations, alongside plans to strengthen its distribution network. The company said these efforts form part of its Vision 2030 strategy, which is intended to increase domestic processing capacity and reduce Africa’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Dangote said the broader ambition was to support a more self-reliant African economy.

“Our ambition is not merely to build successful businesses,” he said. “It is to help build a prosperous, self-reliant Africa whose people are participants in its economic destiny.”

Erden said the company expected the offering to serve as a model for wider participation in African capital markets.

“We believe the People’s IPO will be remembered not only as a landmark transaction in African capital market history but also as a blueprint for a more inclusive, interconnected and globally competitive African financial ecosystem,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The IPO’s international reach highlights the potential for digital investment platforms and partnerships among financial institutions to expand participation in large African corporate offerings.

However, applications from 120 countries do not, on their own, establish the final number of successful investors, the level of subscriptions or whether the offer was oversubscribed. The figures provided in the source do not disclose those details.

The proposed N2.15 trillion raise also places attention on how the refinery intends to use the capital as it expands its industrial operations and distribution network.

For African capital markets, the transaction could offer a model for connecting investors across borders, although differences in regulations, currencies and market infrastructure remain barriers to wider regional participation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“When we set out to build this refinery, many doubted that a project of this scale could be delivered by Africans,” Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said.

“We proved that Africa could build it. Today, through this historic IPO, we have demonstrated something equally important: Africans are ready to own and participate in the prosperity created by their own industries,” Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said.

“We wanted to open the doors of ownership, give ordinary Africans an opportunity to participate in an enterprise of global significance and establish a new culture of shared prosperity,” Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said.

“Investor applications spanning 120 countries demonstrate the extraordinary international interest in our business and the confidence that investors are placing in the future of this refinery,” David Bird, managing director and chief executive of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, said.

“We have built one of the world’s most significant refining and petrochemical complexes, and our focus remains on translating that industrial scale into operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value,” David Bird, managing director and chief executive of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, said.

“With $22.5 billion in revenue and $5.52 billion in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026, Dangote Refinery combines world-class industrial scale, strong profitability and significant long-term growth potential,” Murat Erden, group chief financial officer of Dangote Industries, said.

“It marks a defining moment in the evolution of African capital markets, demonstrating our continent’s ability to mobilise domestic savings, connect investors across borders and broaden ownership of strategic industrial assets,” Murat Erden, group chief financial officer of Dangote Industries, said.

“Our ambition is not merely to build successful businesses,” Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, said. “It is to help build a prosperous, self-reliant Africa whose people are participants in its economic destiny,” he added.

“We believe the People’s IPO will be remembered not only as a landmark transaction in African capital market history but also as a blueprint for a more inclusive, interconnected and globally competitive African financial ecosystem,” Murat Erden, group chief financial officer of Dangote Industries, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The next focus will be on the outcome of the completed offer, including the final subscription figures and the extent of investor participation. The company is also expected to pursue its planned refinery and petrochemical expansion and distribution network improvements under its Vision 2030 strategy.

BOTTOM LINE

Dangote Refinery’s IPO attracted applications from 120 countries and proposed a N2.15 trillion capital raise, combining a large-scale industrial investment offer with an attempt to broaden African ownership. The final subscription results and the refinery’s use of the proceeds will be important in assessing the transaction’s financial outcome and its longer-term impact.