UK Injects $7.5 Million Into Nigerian Agri-Tech To Strengthen Food Security

The United Kingdom has committed $7.5 million to Nigerian agricultural technology company Babban Gona, in a move aimed at enhancing food security and climate resilience for smallholder farmers in northern Nigeria.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, announced the investment on Tuesday, stating that it would address long-standing barriers such as limited access to finance, poor-quality farm inputs, inadequate training, and unreliable markets.

Although northern Nigeria accounts for 60% of the country’s maize output, productivity levels remain low due to climate-related risks including drought and flooding. Post-harvest losses have been estimated at up to 30%.

Babban Gona’s AI-powered platform seeks to resolve these challenges by providing farmers with access to financing, improved seeds, agronomic training, storage facilities, and market linkages.

Baxter noted that the organisation’s franchise model enables top farmers to operate micro-enterprises, distributing inputs and securing funding from local banks. By 2029, the initiative is expected to benefit around 140,000 smallholder farmers.

UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi, described the investment as a milestone in the UK-Nigeria partnership, saying it would accelerate inclusive agricultural growth and climate adaptation.

Babban Gona’s Managing Director, Kola Masha, expressed gratitude to the UK, recalling that British institutions were the company’s first institutional investors in 2013. He added that the renewed commitment underscores shared goals of transforming rural livelihoods through sustainable agriculture.