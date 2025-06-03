Naira Strengthens As CBN Enhances Forex Liquidity

The Nigerian Naira has continued its upward trajectory, bolstered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent efforts to improve foreign exchange (forex) liquidity. On June 3, 2025, the Naira appreciated against major currencies, reflecting the positive impact of the CBN’s interventions in the forex market.

The central bank’s measures, including increased forex supply and policy adjustments, have been instrumental in narrowing the liquidity gap. These actions have not only stabilized the exchange rate but also restored investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Market observers note that the CBN’s commitment to a transparent and efficient forex market has attracted foreign portfolio investments, further strengthening the Naira. The improved liquidity conditions have also facilitated smoother transactions for businesses and individuals alike.

As the CBN continues to implement policies aimed at enhancing forex availability, the Naira’s resilience is expected to persist. Stakeholders remain optimistic that sustained efforts will lead to long-term stability in the foreign exchange market, fostering economic growth and development.