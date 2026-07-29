Davido unveils tracklist for sixth album Oriadé

Key points

Davido has revealed the official tracklist for his sixth studio album, Oriadé.

The 13-track album will be released on July 31, marking his 15th year in the music industry.

Featured artistes include Black Sherif, Mayorkun, Fola, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura and Llona.

Davido says the album represents a return to his signature high-energy African sound.

Main story

Afrobeats star Davido has unveiled the official tracklist for his forthcoming sixth studio album, Oriadé, ahead of its scheduled release on July 31.

The singer announced the project on his X account, revealing a 13-track album featuring a mix of Nigerian and international artistes.

He wrote, “ORIADÉ The kingdom expands. Featuring musical royalty from top to bottom. Full album out this Friday! CD pre-orders available now. Which track are you most excited to hear first?”

The album opens with “On The Road” and includes “Amazing Grace” featuring Black Sherif, “Julie,” “Constantly,” and “I Know Who I Be” featuring Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay.

Other tracks are “Gimme Dat Ting” featuring No11, “B4 B4” featuring Mayorkun and Fola, “Already Falling,” “Tell Everybody” featuring Leon Thomas, and “Yaya” featuring Aya Nakamura.

The project is completed by “Zanzibar,” “Guide,” and “My Light” featuring Llona.

Davido had earlier announced that Oriadé would be released on July 31, coinciding with his 15th anniversary in the music industry.

Derived from the Yoruba words “ori” (destiny) and “adé” (crown), Oriadé translates to “the crowned head.”

According to the singer, the album draws inspiration from his musical journey and marks a return to his signature high-energy African sound.

The lead single, “I Know Who I Be,” featuring South African producers Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay, was released ahead of the album.

Oriadé follows Davido’s 2025 Billboard-charting album, 5ive.

The issues

The album marks another milestone in Davido’s career as he celebrates 15 years in the music industry while continuing to expand his collaborations across Africa and beyond.

What’s being said

“ORIADÉ The kingdom expands. Featuring musical royalty from top to bottom. Full album out this Friday!” — Davido.

Bottom line

With a blend of established and emerging collaborators, Oriadé is positioned as Davido’s latest effort to reinforce his place in Afrobeats while reconnecting with the energetic sound that shaped his career.