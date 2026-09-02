Niger partners Japanese firm to connect digital talent with global jobs

Key Points

NSITDEA signed an MoU with Wecrin Inc./Africa Talent Collective to establish a digital talent pathway.

The initiative will identify, assess and match qualified Niger State technology professionals with international employers.

The partnership is expected to create opportunities in software, cloud computing, AI and other emerging technologies.

Main Story

The Niger State Information Technology and Digital Economy Agency (NSITDEA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wecrin Inc./Africa Talent Collective (ATC) to connect digital professionals in the state with global employment opportunities.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday in Minna, is expected to support the proposed Niger State Digital Talent Bridge, a talent pipeline designed to identify, assess and match qualified technology professionals with potential international employers.

Suleiman Isah, Director-General of NSITDEA, said the partnership was part of the state government’s efforts to connect its growing pool of technology professionals with opportunities in international markets.

“This creates a three-part opportunity: connect Niger State talent to global jobs, expose the State to international technology companies, and bring new knowledge into the public sector,” he said.

Isah said the partnership would also enable the agency to better understand the skills required by international employers, allowing future training programmes to be shaped around actual labour-market demand.

He said the initiative was expected to create pathways for remote work, internships and direct employment with international companies, particularly in software, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies.

According to him, women participating in the agency’s TechSis programme are also expected to benefit through access to international job opportunities, giving the programme a stronger economic dimension.

Isah said the partnership could also strengthen engagement between Niger State and Japanese technology companies in deep technology, innovation and knowledge exchange.

“One of the expected outcomes with long time-term and valuable opportunity is strengthening engagement between Niger and Japanese technology companies in the area of deep technology, innovation and knowledge exchange and others,” he said.

He said Niger State was seeking not only to connect its technology professionals with overseas employers but also to use international relationships to attract companies, investment, technical expertise and partnerships into the state.

“If the partnership works as intended, the agency could gradually build a recognised pool of professionals who have been assessed and can be recommended to international employers,” he said.

Under the agreement, Wecrin Inc./ATC will provide the international connection through its involvement in recruitment and the global talent ecosystem, as well as its experience working across African markets.

Isah said the arrangement was intended to provide access to employers, credible assessment and a trusted recruitment pipeline that had previously been lacking.

He said the initiative represented a shift from simply training young people in digital skills towards creating direct pathways to employment, income generation and professional development.

“The initiative marks a shift from simply training young people in digital skills to creating direct pathways to employment, income generation and professional development,” he said.

The Issues

The partnership links digital skills development in Niger State with actual employment opportunities in international markets.

It also gives the state agency access to information on the skills international employers require, which could influence the design of future training programmes.

Beyond employment, the arrangement is intended to create links with international technology companies and support the movement of knowledge, investment and technical expertise into the state.

What’s Being Said

“This creates a three-part opportunity: connect Niger State talent to global jobs, expose the State to international technology companies, and bring new knowledge into the public sector.” – Suleiman Isah, Director-General, NSITDEA

“The initiative marks a shift from simply training young people in digital skills to creating direct pathways to employment, income generation and professional development.” – Suleiman Isah, Director-General, NSITDEA

What’s Next

NSITDEA and Wecrin Inc./ATC are expected to develop the proposed Niger State Digital Talent Bridge, including mechanisms for assessing and matching qualified professionals with international employers.

The partnership is also expected to support opportunities for remote work, internships and direct employment, while strengthening links with Japanese technology companies.

Bottom Line

The NSITDEA-ATC partnership is designed to move Niger State’s digital-skills programme beyond training by creating a structured pathway for qualified professionals to secure international employment and attract technology opportunities into the state.