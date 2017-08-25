UBA Plc Declares 20Kobo Interim Dividend

The United Bank for Africa, UBA, Plc has declared an interim dividend of 20k per share to its shareholders.

According to the Board of Directors, this would be presented to shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“Pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of section 379 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria, declared a dividend of N0.20/Share from the retained earnings account as at 30 June, 2017.

“This will be presented to shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting,” the board disclosed in its audited half-year financial statements released today.

It added that, “Payment of dividend is subject to applicable withholding tax and payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Shareholders on August 30, 2017.”