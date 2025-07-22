U.S. Immigration Implements New Fee Structure For Asylum And Work Permit Applications

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially introduced a revised fee structure for certain immigration-related applications, with the changes coming into force beginning July 22, 2025, under provisions outlined in the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill.

This development was detailed in a Federal Register Notice published on July 18, 2025. The notice indicates that any applications postmarked from July 22 onwards must include the updated fees, and any submissions received after August 21, 2025, that do not comply with the revised amounts will be automatically rejected.

Key among the revisions is the introduction of a new $100 fee for filing Form I-589, which is used for Asylum and Withholding of Removal applications. Additionally, applicants with pending asylum claims will now be required to pay an annual fee of $100—referred to as the Annual Asylum Fee (AAF)—for each calendar year that their case remains unresolved.

The fee adjustments also impact the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), Form I-765. The new structure outlines that:

First-time EAD applications will now cost $550

Renewals or extensions will require a payment of $275

Applicants filing after receiving re-parole through Form I-131 will also be subject to a $275 fee

Further changes include a new $250 Special Immigrant Juvenile fee associated with Form I-360, and a significant increase in Temporary Protected Status (TPS) registration fees via Form I-821—from $50 to $500.

USCIS emphasized that the newly implemented H.R. 1-related fees are supplemental to the existing charges and are not eligible for waiver or reduction—even for applicants who typically qualify for fee exemptions under regular USCIS guidelines.

The notice also introduced new conditions regarding work permit validity. For parolees, work permits will now be issued for a period not exceeding one year or the designated duration of parole—whichever is shorter. Similarly, individuals granted Temporary Protected Status will receive EADs valid only up to one year or the end date of their TPS coverage.

USCIS clarified in the statement: “Any alien who filed or files a Form I-589 after October 1, 2024, that remains pending for 365 days must pay the Annual Asylum Fee on the one-year anniversary of the application date and for each subsequent year the case remains active on that date.”

USCIS also signaled that additional fee revisions are forthcoming for other immigration forms, including Form I-131 (used for Travel Documents) and Form I-102 (Nonimmigrant Arrival-Departure Record Replacement), with official announcements expected in the coming months.

These fee adjustments come as part of a broader effort by USCIS to address administrative costs and streamline the processing of high-demand immigration services. However, the changes are expected to impact thousands of applicants who are already navigating complex immigration processes.