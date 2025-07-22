Beloved Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies At 54 During Vacation In Costa Rica

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the acclaimed actor famously known for his portrayal of Theo Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, has passed away at the age of 54, according to local officials in Costa Rica.

Warner reportedly drowned while swimming off the coast of Playa Grande near the town of Cocles in the Limón Province. Authorities with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency stated that Warner was caught in a powerful riptide around 2:00 PM local time on Sunday (8:00 PM GMT) and was dragged out to sea.

Emergency responders said bystanders were able to pull him back to shore, and the Costa Rican Red Cross attempted resuscitation. Sadly, despite their efforts, Warner was pronounced dead at the scene. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Warner, who rose to fame as the son of Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, received an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His role helped redefine Black family portrayals on television, presenting a middle-class household that many viewers had never seen represented before.

Reflecting on the groundbreaking nature of the show in a 2013 interview, Warner said: “When the show first aired, some people doubted the authenticity of the Huxtables, saying Black families don’t live like that. Yet, we were flooded with fan letters thanking us for reflecting their lives.”

Warner secured his breakout role after being chosen by Bill Cosby himself during the final day of a national casting search. “I was literally the last person they auditioned,” Warner recalled during an interview last year.

Following The Cosby Show, Warner appeared in various television series, including Malcolm & Eddie with comedian Eddie Griffin. After the news of Warner’s death, Griffin paid tribute on social media, writing: “R.I.P. King. My big little brother.”

Warner also made guest appearances on beloved shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sesame Street. More recently, he had a recurring role as cardiothoracic surgeon AJ Austin on Fox’s medical drama The Resident.

Beyond television, Warner showcased his musical talents, winning a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance alongside Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway. The award-winning trio collaborated on a cover of Stevie Wonder’s Jesus Children of America.

He received another Grammy nomination in 2023 for his spoken word album, Hiding In Plain View, a reflective and deeply personal project. In the same year, Warner launched a podcast titled Not All Hood, which tackled mental health challenges within the Black community.

Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry and beyond. Music legend Questlove, actors Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, and Vivica A. Fox, and former NBA superstar Magic Johnson shared heartfelt messages.

Johnson, who once worked with Warner on an AIDS awareness video, said: “My wife and I were longtime fans of The Cosby Show and admired his work over the years. Every time we met, we had rich conversations about life, basketball, and business. He will truly be missed.”

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred with Warner on Reed Between the Lines, mourned the actor in an emotional post: “Warm, thoughtful, hilarious, and kind… you brightened every room you entered.”

Taraji P. Henson added: “Malcolm, we grew up with you. Your art, your grace, your wisdom — you left this world better than you found it. Rest easy, king.”

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia also weighed in, reflecting on Warner’s role in shaping a generation: “Malcolm-Jamal Warner was part of our upbringing. To many of us, Theo felt like family. May peace be upon him and comfort be granted to his loved ones.”