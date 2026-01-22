U.S. Exit From WHO Marks Major Setback For Global Health Cooperation – Tedros

The decision by the United States to formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken full effect, marking a pivotal moment for global public health governance and drawing renewed concern from international health leaders.

Thursday marked the completion of the mandatory one-year notice period following U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to exit the Geneva-based United Nations agency shortly after returning to office. Under the terms of the agreement governing U.S. membership, the withdrawal became legally binding despite unresolved financial obligations.

While the framework for withdrawal stipulates that all outstanding financial contributions must be settled, the United States failed to meet this requirement, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars unpaid. However, the WHO lacks enforcement mechanisms to compel payment or delay a member state’s departure.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the development as a significant loss not only for the United States but for the global community at large. Speaking in Geneva, Tedros said the move undermines international cooperation at a time when collective action remains critical.

“This is not about funding alone,” Tedros said. “It is about partnership, solidarity, and shared responsibility. When the United States withdraws, everyone loses.”

The U.S. departure removes one of the world’s most influential public health actors from WHO-led initiatives, including early warning systems designed to detect and contain infectious disease outbreaks. The organisation also coordinates global influenza surveillance and determines seasonal flu vaccine composition—processes that have historically benefited from extensive U.S. scientific input.

With Washington now absent from these programmes, the WHO and its remaining members must operate without American expertise and institutional capacity that had long shaped global health responses.

Tensions between the Trump administration and the WHO date back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Trump accused the agency of mismanaging the crisis and mishandling funds. During his first term, Trump initiated a withdrawal process, which was later reversed by President Joe Biden before the notice period elapsed.

Following Trump’s return to office, however, the withdrawal was reactivated, and the U.S. withheld its membership contributions for both 2024 and 2025. These unpaid dues amount to approximately $280 million.

For decades, the United States had been the WHO’s largest financial backer, regularly contributing far beyond its assessed membership fee through voluntary payments. At its peak, U.S. funding accounted for more than 15 percent of the organisation’s total budget.

The loss of this funding has forced the WHO to implement sweeping austerity measures. The agency has announced plans to reduce its workforce by roughly 20 percent by mid-2026, shrinking staff numbers to about 7,300 compared to early 2025 levels. Budget allocations have been cut by a similar margin as the organisation adjusts to its new financial reality.

Despite the setback, Tedros expressed hope that the United States may eventually reverse course and rejoin the organisation, reiterating that global health security depends on cooperation rather than unilateral disengagement.