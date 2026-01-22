Thursday Chronicles: One Year Plus Of Showing Up (Even When I Am Tired, Broke, And Questioning Life Choices)

Welcome, my people. Another Thursday has landed gently, or not so gently, on our heads. Pull a chair, stretch your legs, and allow me gist you small, because today’s chronicle is special. Not because life has suddenly become easier (we are still in Nigeria, please), but because it just hit me that it has been over a year since this Thursday Chronicles journey started.

One full year plus of typing, thinking, laughing, ranting, observing, editing, deleting, rewriting, posting, and pretending I wasn’t tired. One year of showing up every Thursday like it was an unspoken contract between me, my laptop, and destiny. And honestly? That realization deserves small reflection, big humor, and honest talk about consistency.

Because consistency is not as sexy as people sell it online.

Social media has made consistency look like aesthetic planners, morning routines, and people casually saying, “Just show up every day.” What they don’t show you is the other side: the days you’re tired but still typing, the weeks nothing inspires you, the moments you’re wondering if anybody is even reading, and the times life is doing press conference on your head but Thursday is still approaching.

Consistency is not motivation. Motivation is that dramatic burst of energy that comes and goes like NEPA light. Consistency is discipline’s quieter cousin. It doesn’t shout. It doesn’t trend. It just taps you on the shoulder and says, “We said we’ll do this. Stand up.”

There were Thursdays when I was excited; ideas flowing, jokes landing, fingers moving like say I drank five cups of coffee. And there were Thursdays when I stared at a blank page like it personally offended me. Some weeks, life was sweet. Other weeks, life was asking serious questions and expecting answers in dollars. But Thursday still came. Every time.

And that’s the thing about consistency: it doesn’t wait for perfect conditions. If it waited, most of us would never start anything. It works with the reality you have. Bad mood? It shows up. Good mood? It shows up. Busy schedule? It adjusts. Emotional exhaustion? It drags itself and comes.

Consistency is not loud. It’s loyal.

Let’s be honest, consistency in Nigeria deserves its own award category. Because being consistent here is an extreme sport. Between fluctuating moods, fluctuating economy, fluctuating transport fare, fluctuating electricity, fluctuating hope—you still want to show up weekly? That alone is proof of character.

And consistency teaches lessons motivation never will.

It teaches patience—because results don’t come when you want them to.

It teaches humility—because sometimes you’ll put in effort and get silence in return.

It teaches self-trust—because you start believing yourself when you keep your own promises.

It teaches growth—because one day you’ll look back and realize you’re no longer who you were when you started.

Some Thursdays, this Chronicle felt like therapy. Other times, it felt like comedy. Sometimes it felt like social commentary. Sometimes it was just me and my thoughts, laughing at Nigeria because if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry and nobody has money for hospital bills.

But consistency gave it structure. It turned random thoughts into a habit. It turned an idea into a routine. It turned “let me try” into “this is what I do.”

And that’s another thing people don’t talk about enough: consistency shapes identity. After a while, you’re no longer trying to do the thing; you are the person who does the thing. You’re not forcing it anymore; it’s part of you. Thursday doesn’t need to remind you. Your body knows.

Was it always intentional? Yes.

Was it always easy? Absolutely not.

Was it always fun? Don’t lie to yourself.

But was it worth it? Without question.

Because consistency is how ordinary efforts quietly become meaningful over time. It’s how small drops form a river. It’s how you build credibility with yourself before anyone else notices. It’s how you keep going even when applause is low and doubts are loud.

And the funniest part? Consistency doesn’t promise overnight success. It promises progress. Sometimes slow, sometimes subtle, sometimes invisible, but always moving. You might not feel it week to week, but zoom out, and the difference is loud.

So yes, it has been over a year of Thursday Chronicles. Over a year of showing up. Over a year of choosing to keep going even when skipping would have been easier. Over a year of intentional effort in a world that rewards loudness but forgets loyalty.

And if you’re reading this and struggling to stay consistent with something, writing, working, healing, learning, building—hear this gently: you don’t need to be perfect. You just need to return. Miss a step? Come back. Lose momentum? Restart. Feel tired? Rest, but don’t quit. Consistency is forgiving like that.

It doesn’t ask for drama.

It doesn’t demand perfection.

It just asks for presence.

And so, my people, here we are again. Another Thursday. Another Chronicle. Another opportunity to show up; softly, honestly, imperfectly, but still showing up.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for staying. Thank you for growing with me, even when growth looked like laughter, sarcasm, and shared frustration with life in Nigeria.

Until next Thursday, same space, same honesty, same consistency.

Because showing up, apparently, is my thing now.