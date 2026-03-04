U.S. Embassy cancels Abuja Visa appointments over security concerns

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| March 4, 2026

KEY POINTS

U.S. Embassy cancels all visa appointments in Abuja scheduled for March 4, 2026

Decision linked to potential protests in the Federal Capital Territory

Affected applicants will receive rescheduling instructions directly

MAIN STORY

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has cancelled all visa appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Abuja, citing security concerns tied to potential protests in the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the embassy said the precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of visa applicants and diplomatic staff amid evolving security conditions in the capital.

“Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja has cancelled all visa appointments on Wednesday, March 4, 2026,” the embassy said in the notice.

The diplomatic mission did not provide details about the nature or organisers of the anticipated demonstrations but indicated that the decision followed internal security assessments.

Applicants affected by the cancellation will be contacted with instructions on how to reschedule their appointments, the embassy said. It advised the public to monitor updates through its official website and verified social media channels.

The embassy also provided an emergency assistance line, stating that visa applicants and U.S. citizens in Nigeria requiring urgent support can contact +234 209 461 4328.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the statement added.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The security of our applicants and staff remains our top priority,” the U.S. Embassy stated in its official communication.

A Lagos-based travel consultant, Chinedu Okafor, Managing Partner, GlobalPath Travels, told BizWatch Nigeria that sudden cancellations create logistical challenges for applicants.

“Many applicants travel from outside Abuja and incur accommodation and transport costs. Rescheduling clarity will be critical to avoid further disruption,” Okafor said.

WHAT’S NEXT