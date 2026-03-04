Trump orders naval escorts and risk insurance to open Strait of Hormuz

KEY POINTS

President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. Navy to begin escorting commercial oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to counter Iranian threats.

The administration has directed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide “political risk insurance” at reasonable rates for all maritime trade in the Gulf.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) recently warned it would “set ships on fire” if they attempted to transit the 21-mile-wide chokepoint, which carries 20% of global oil.

Global energy markets have reacted sharply to the hostilities, with Brent crude jumping toward $85 per barrel as shipping activity in the region dropped by nearly 70%.

MAIN STORY

In a major strategic pivot to stabilize global energy markets, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will use “military and economic might” to break the current blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Following a series of Iranian threats to target commercial vessels in retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli “Operation Epic Fury,” the President took to Truth Social to pledge that the “FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD” would be maintained at all costs.

The intervention is two-fold: military protection and financial insulation. By deploying the U.S. Navy to escort tankers, the administration aims to restore confidence to a shipping industry that has seen major players like Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM suspend transits. To further de-risk the route, the DFC has been empowered to offer guarantees to shipping lines that have seen their private war insurance withdrawn or spiked to prohibitive levels. This move effectively positions the U.S. government as the insurer of last resort for the world’s most critical energy artery.

The geopolitical stakes are at their highest in decades. The Strait is the only maritime link for major producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. With at least five tankers reportedly hit in the last four days and Iran broadcasting radio warnings that the passage is “closed,” the President’s directive represents a direct challenge to Tehran’s maritime denial strategy. Analysts suggest that while the move may calm market jitters in the short term, it significantly increases the risk of a direct naval confrontation between U.S. and Iranian forces.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible,” posted President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

on Truth Social. “No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD.”

“The strait is closed, and whoever wants to cross, our heroes in the navy of the IRGC and army will set those ships on fire,” warned Ebrahim Jabari, senior adviser to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Pentagon is expected to release operational details regarding the formation of a naval task force to oversee the escort missions.

The DFC will begin accepting applications for maritime risk insurance from shipping companies looking to restart transit through the Gulf.

Diplomatic observers are watching for the reaction of Gulf allies, who must balance the benefit of secured exports against the risk of further Iranian retaliatory strikes on their own soil.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the United States is moving to nationalize the security of the global energy supply. By offering both Navy escorts and federal insurance, the Trump administration is betting that American power can force open the Strait of Hormuz and blunt the economic shock of the ongoing war with Iran.