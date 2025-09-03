Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship Awards 2025: Investing In Nigeria’s Academic Excellence

The pursuit of higher education remains a cornerstone of national development, yet for many brilliant Nigerian students, financial constraints can limit their academic journey. At Stanbic IBTC Holding, we recognise this challenge and have consistently demonstrated our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders through our annual University Scholarship Programme.

As we announce the 2025 edition of this initiative, we are thrilled to offer 200 exceptional students who have excelled in their UTME examinations the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams without financial barriers. This year’s scholarship package includes full tuition coverage from our ₦160 million educational fund and an additional ₦800,000 for each recipient’s trust fund—an investment in their immediate educational needs and long-term financial security.

Since its launch in 2019, our scholarship programme has become a beacon of hope for thousands of Nigerian students. The rigorous selection process identifies candidates who have demonstrated academic excellence and have the potential to become transformative leaders in their chosen fields.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond individual beneficiaries. It contributes to strengthening Nigeria’s human capital development. By investing in education today, we’re contributing to a more skilled workforce, innovative thinkers, and ethical leaders for tomorrow.

For aspiring applicants, we encourage you to focus on excelling in your UTME examinations. Your academic performance could open the door to this life-changing opportunity. The application portal opens following the release of UTME results, and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort of scholars into the Stanbic IBTC family.

Education remains the most powerful catalyst for personal and national transformation. Through this scholarship programme, Stanbic IBTC continues to demonstrate our steadfast belief in the potential of Nigerian youth and our commitment to helping them realise their dreams.

For further updates and information, visit

https://www.stanbicibtc.com/nigeriaholdings/Stanbic-IBTC-Holdings/why-we-matter/our-sponsorships/education/stanbic-ibtc-university-scholarship and get ready to apply.