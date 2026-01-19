Trump Unveils 10% Tariffs On European Imports, Ties Move To Greenland Control Demand

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new trade tariffs on several European countries, escalating transatlantic tensions by directly linking the measures to his renewed demand for the United States to assume control of Greenland.

The policy shift has sent shockwaves through European capitals, prompting diplomatic backlash and sparking protests in Denmark and Greenland, where political leaders and citizens have strongly rejected any suggestion that the Arctic territory is open for sale.

Tariffs to Take Effect February 1

In a statement released on Friday, Trump confirmed that the United States would impose a 10 per cent tariff on “any and all goods” imported from a group of European nations beginning February 1.

He warned that the levies would rise sharply later in the year if negotiations fail, signalling that the tariffs are designed as both economic pressure and geopolitical leverage.

The announcement comes amid heightened global interest in the Arctic region, driven by climate change, expanding military activity, and strategic competition involving the United States, China, and Russia.

European Countries Targeted

According to Trump, the initial tariff regime will apply to imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. He added that the tariff rate would increase to 25 per cent from June 1 if US demands regarding Greenland are not met.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the tariffs would remain in force “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

Trump Accuses Europe of Trade Imbalance

The US president accused Denmark and its European allies of exploiting decades of preferential access to the American market. “We have subsidised Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs or any other forms of remuneration,” Trump wrote.

“Now, after centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back. World Peace is at stake!”

Trump framed the move as a necessary correction to what he described as long-standing trade imbalances, portraying the tariffs as both an economic and national security imperative.

Security Claims Spark Controversy

Trump also raised alarm over Greenland’s security, claiming that China and Russia are increasingly interested in the strategically located island and questioning Denmark’s ability to protect it.

“They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently,” he wrote, asserting that only the United States, under his leadership, is capable of securing the territory effectively.

The comments have drawn criticism from European leaders, who described them as inflammatory and detached from reality.

Background and Broader Trade Strategy

Greenland is the world’s largest island and operates as an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. While it manages its domestic affairs, foreign policy and defence remain under Danish control.

Trump first proposed purchasing Greenland during his initial presidency, a suggestion that was swiftly dismissed by both Danish and Greenlandic officials and widely criticised by the international community.

The latest tariff announcement follows another recent escalation in Trump’s trade policy. Just last week, he declared a 25 per cent tariff on goods from countries continuing commercial ties with Iran, intensifying economic pressure on Tehran amid ongoing protests and geopolitical instability.