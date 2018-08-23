Trump Says Market Would Crash if Impeached

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned all those calling for his head about the consequences of his impeachment.

In an interview with “Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt in White House, Trump said the market would crash if he were forced out of office.

“I think everybody would be very poor,” he said, before pointing to his head. “Because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe.”

Calls for Trump’s impeachment came in the wake of revelations by his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen that he paid hush money to two women, on Trump’s instruction.

But in the interview broadcast early Thursday, Trump questioned why there are calls for his impeachment because he’s “somebody who’s done a great job.”

“Fox and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump if Democrats will move to impeach him if they retake the House during November’s midterm elections.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” Trump responded.

If Hillary Clinton had been elected, Trump said, the gross domestic product rate would not have hit 4.1 percent this last quarter.

“Had Hillary and the Democrats gotten in, had she been president, you would have had negative growth,” he said.

Trump also touted his “great” relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping days before he is expected to impose another round of tariffs on China. Beijing is then expected to retaliate.

“When I came in, China was a dominant force,” he told Earhardt. “Now they like me very much.”

Trump has previously warned that Republicans need to maintain the House majority, otherwise he could face impeachment from Democrats.

Calls for Trump’s removal have renewed this week after his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and implicated the president.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), however, said on Wednesday that Trump’s ouster is “not a priority.”