Cambridge Officials Describe Nigerian Students as Highly Intelligent

Officials of Cambridge International Education (CIE) have described Nigerian students as highly intellectual individuals who can compete favourably with their peers in any part of the globe.

Regional Director for Sub Saharan Africa, Juan Visser and Country Examination Manager for Nigeria, Marinee Nottingham who spoke on the sideline of the 2018 British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award in Lagos, said the performance of the award recipients is at par with global standards.

The students and their schools were recognised for their outstanding performance in the November 2016 and June 2017 Cambridge examination series.

Visser who commended the award recipients and their teachers said receiving Cambridge award is not an easy task as both pupils and teachers must show high level of commitment and dedication.

He clarified that CIE operates as a non-profit and non-teaching department of the University of Cambridge, and has been operating in Nigeria for many years.

“The 2018 award is outstanding global category, winners were selected by Cambridge. So it means that the winners are topping the world. We operate in 160 countries with over 10,000 schools and all learners across the world write the same examination because we want to ensure that we have the best standards of exam submitted to Cambridge.

“Winners were selected globally. So we recorded excellent achievement for Nigerian learners and what it also means is that the schools in Nigeria were able to teach and impact their students with the same quality standards as top schools in other areas of the planet. It is an indication that the schools are world-class institutions for them to have been able to sit for Cambridge examination and get top results. It is a deserved honour and we are very proud of them.”

He said the Cambridge awards run in top countries globally especially those that have been giving them significant large number of entries including Zimbabwe, Kenya, and so many others countries globally like UK, Singapore and Australia among others.

He urged schools that are interested to be credited as Cambridge schools, to visit their website and avail themselves of the unlimited information.

Nottingham on her part, stated, “We find that Nigeria produces top quality results and marks that we put them in top of our global results and it is compared with countries like the US, China, South Africa, Zimbabwe among others. To get this award, you have to be on top nation and we are very proud of them. As far as Cambridge International is concerned, our contribution in any country we operate is to have an international and a global benchmark operating in schools.

“So, I would rate the performance of Nigerian students in Cambridge examination excellent.