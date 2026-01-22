Trump Rules Out Military Action On Greenland, Suspends Tariff Threats Against Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to defuse rising tensions with Europe by ruling out the use of military force to assert control over Greenland and suspending threatened trade tariffs tied to the dispute.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said he remained committed to pursuing negotiations over Greenland but emphasised that any outcome would be achieved through diplomacy rather than coercion.

“People thought I would use force, but I don’t have to,” Trump told the audience. “I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

The remarks marked a notable shift in tone after weeks of escalating rhetoric that had unsettled European capitals and raised concerns about long-standing transatlantic alliances. Trump had previously refused to rule out military options while pressing for U.S. control of the mineral-rich Arctic territory, citing national and global security interests.

Tensions eased further following Trump’s meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after which the U.S. president announced that punitive tariffs scheduled for February 1 would be suspended.

According to Trump, the talks resulted in a framework agreement covering Greenland and broader Arctic security cooperation. He described the understanding as beneficial for both the United States and its NATO partners.

“Based upon a very productive meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and the entire Arctic region,” Trump said.

Rutte later confirmed that discussions had focused on safeguarding the Arctic against growing geopolitical risks, including potential influence from Russia and China. He described the talks as constructive and said further negotiations would continue among the parties involved.

While Trump suggested that a long-term arrangement was taking shape, he declined to provide details, saying the issue remained complex. Asked whether Greenland would ultimately become U.S. territory, Trump said the matter would be resolved permanently but offered no clarification.

European leaders welcomed the easing of tensions. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Trump’s decision to rule out force and pause tariffs marked a positive turn.

“The day is ending on a better note than it began,” Rasmussen said, adding that Denmark was ready to engage in dialogue to address U.S. security concerns while maintaining its sovereignty.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also reaffirmed Denmark’s willingness to cooperate with allies on Arctic security initiatives, including missile defense discussions, provided territorial integrity is respected.

The developments have eased fears of a trade war between the U.S. and Europe and restored a measure of stability to diplomatic relations strained by weeks of uncertainty over Greenland’s future.