 Nigeria Exports Surge By 14 Percent As West African Manufacturing Gains Momentum

A sharp rise in intra-African trade is redefining West Africa’s industrial prospects as fresh data and policy initiatives point toward deeper regional integration and expanding manufacturing activity. Figures from the Nigeria Customs Service indicate that Nigeria’s exports to other African markets climbed by 14 percent to 4.82 trillion Naira with more than 60 percent of this trade destined for West African countries.

This trend underscores growing regional demand and strengthening market linkages within the sub region as countries look to reduce reliance on global supply chains and capitalize on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In Ghana the government’s 24-hour economy policy is already showing early results in boosting industrial output. Pilot zones including the Tema light manufacturing belt are reporting higher productivity alongside growth in night shift employment particularly across manufacturing segments.

To support these round the clock operations the Ghanaian government has allocated 15.2 billion Cedis for energy sector stability and 4.8 billion Cedis to clear debts owed to independent power producers. Analysts note that sustaining this momentum will depend on how effectively trade growth is matched with expanded industrial capacity and efficient logistics systems across borders.

Against this backdrop the West Africa Industrialisation Manufacturing and Trade Summit and Exhibition (West Africa IMT 2026) has been positioned as a critical platform for translating policy into concrete industrial outcomes. Scheduled to hold from March 3 to 5 2026 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos the summit is endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment and organized by dmg Nigeria events.

The program is structured to address the coordination between policy direction and private sector execution focusing on strategies for capacity development and trade facilitation.

The urgency behind West Africa IMT 2026 has been echoed by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment Senator John Enoh who stressed its strategic relevance to the wider region. Enoh stated that industrial growth is the foundation for job creation and sustainable prosperity while organizers emphasized that the summit will prioritize practical outcomes.

Wemimo Oyelana Country Director at dmg events noted that the platform brings together policymakers and investors who have the mandate and capacity to move industrialization forward across the region.