Troops Neutralise 17 Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists In Borno Operation

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and other local security groups, have neutralised 17 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during coordinated military operations in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A credible military source in Maiduguri disclosed that the insurgents were eliminated in the early hours of Sunday while attempting to launch coordinated attacks on Sojiri and Kayamla communities in the area.

The source said the troops also intercepted the movement of terrorists’ logistics, thereby preventing further destruction of lives and property in the targeted communities.

According to the source, the operation was executed based on actionable intelligence indicating that suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters were advancing towards the two villages, located about 25 kilometres southeast of Maiduguri.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working alongside the Civilian JTF, vigilantes and hunters, tactically deployed and intercepted the terrorists before they could carry out their planned attacks,” the source said.

He explained that at about 2:24 a.m. on December 21, 2025, the terrorists conveyed their logistics to the communities using bicycles in a bid to avoid detection from the sound of vehicle or motorcycle engines.

Upon confirming the intelligence, the troops positioned themselves in concealed and strategic formations and engaged the insurgents in a fierce firefight.

“During the encounter, 17 terrorists were neutralised, while several others fled with gunshot wounds towards the Sambisa Forest,” the source added.

Items recovered from the insurgents included more than a dozen bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torchlights, as well as assorted weapons and ammunition.

The source said the troops safely withdrew to their base at about 4:20 a.m. after the successful operation, noting that exploitation and follow-up operations are ongoing to further dominate the area and deny the insurgents freedom of movement.

“The success of this coordinated operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their logistics and operational capabilities,” the source added.

Top of Form