Gateway Air to launch scheduled flights linking Ogun with five major cities

Keypoints

Ogun State owned airline Gateway Air has announced the commencement of scheduled flight operations starting Monday April 13 2026

owned airline has announced the commencement of scheduled flight operations starting The airline will operate routes connecting Iperu with Abuja and Kano along with direct Abuja links to Port Harcourt , Calabar , and Jos

with and along with direct Abuja links to , , and One way economy fares are set at a starting price of N100,000 as part of a strategy to provide affordable regional travel options

as part of a strategy to provide affordable regional travel options Flights are scheduled to run four days a week covering Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Main Story

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta Mr Kayode Akinmade who is the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Gov. Dapo Abiodun confirmed that Gateway Air would begin its flight operations.

He explained that the airline aimed to enhance connectivity and strengthen economic activities through efficient air transport services. He further noted that the scheduled flights would cover key routes including Iperu to Abuja and Abuja to various regional hubs such as Calabar and Port Harcourt.

Akinmade mentioned that the initiative underscored the commitment of the state government to delivering reliable and customer focused aviation services. He observed that the starting fare of N100,000 represented a significant step toward improving regional accessibility for Nigerians.

He added that prospective passengers were encouraged to book early through the airline’s official communication channels. He also urged travelers to stay updated on flight schedules and provided several contact lines and email addresses for booking inquiries and customer support.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Gateway Air is the highly competitive domestic market where several established airlines already dominate major hubs like Abuja and Kano. Management must solve the problem of operational consistency to ensure that the scheduled four day a week service does not suffer from the frequent delays that plague the Nigerian aviation sector. Furthermore the sustainability of the N100,000 fare remains a concern given the rising costs of aviation fuel and aircraft maintenance. To succeed the airline must now prove that it can maintain high load factors on the Iperu route which serves as the primary gateway for Ogun State’s industrial corridor.

What’s Being Said

“The airline is offering one way economy fares starting from N100,000 to provide affordable travel options” stated Kayode Akinmade Special Adviser to the Governor

Special Adviser to the Governor Gov. Dapo Abiodun has previously noted that the Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport is designed to be a “game changer” for the state’s logistics and export capacity

has previously noted that the Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport is designed to be a “game changer” for the state’s logistics and export capacity Aviation analysts suggest that the focus on Iperu as a hub will significantly reduce the travel time for business executives working in the Ogun industrial zones

suggest that the focus on Iperu as a hub will significantly reduce the travel time for business executives working in the Ogun industrial zones Prospective passengers have welcomed the N100,000 entry price but expressed hope that the airline will maintain its “customer-focused” promise during peak periods

What’s Next

Gateway Air is expected to complete its maiden commercial flights this Monday with early bookings already indicating high interest in the Iperu-Abuja route

this Monday with early bookings already indicating high interest in the Iperu-Abuja route The Ogun State Government is likely to monitor on-time performance metrics closely during the first month of operation to build passenger trust

metrics closely during the first month of operation to build passenger trust Plans for expanded cargo services are anticipated to follow the passenger launch leveraging the airline’s proximity to major manufacturing plants

are anticipated to follow the passenger launch leveraging the airline’s proximity to major manufacturing plants The airline is expected to launch its full digital booking portal in the coming weeks to supplement the current phone and email booking system

Bottom Line

The launch of Gateway Air marks a bold entry by Ogun State into the national aviation space. By offering competitive pricing and targeting under-served connections like Iperu-Kano the airline is positioning itself as a vital link for both business and leisure travelers in the South West.