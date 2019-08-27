Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers’ Mark

Grows subscriber base by 130% in 2019

Introduces More Advanced Spam features

Truecaller today announced that it has crossed 1 million paying subscribers globally, and has added a series of new features to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

Rolled out globally, the premium subscription service will now incorporate several advanced and more powerful spam blocking features that include automatically updating and blocking top spammers among others.

The spam blocking features are currently available to Android users across all global markets of Truecaller.

Additionally, Truecaller’s another recently launched subscription service, Truecaller Premium Gold, will also offer the upgraded features under its plan. The gold-themed interface empowers customers by making them stand apart from the crowd, hence adding more value and branding to their profile.

The new spam blocking features include: Automatically updating and blocking top spammers; Availability of extended top spammers list (in cases where users want to block low volume spammers) and Block hidden numbers.

Others are: Block foreign numbers to prevent scams from other countries; Block all numbers which are not in the user’s phone book, and Block 140 series telemarketers (This feature is for India users only).

For Premium users, the following features are available: Ads-free Experience; Who Viewed My Profile (get notified when someone views your profile); Call Recording – record important conversations and hear them later (not available in Android 9 and above) and Premium badge (look professional when you call someone).

Speaking on the development, Alan Mamedi, CEO & co-founder, Truecaller, said: “We are happy to see this growth, and it makes us proud that users value the benefits with our premium features. We are also excited to announce these new upgrades that will help us add even more value to our growing premium users and help them make their communication more safe and efficient.”

The spam blocking features can be availed by subscribing to Truecaller Premium, which is currently available globally, for all new subscribers, at an 80% discount for the first three months.