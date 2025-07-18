Troops Reject ₦13.7m Bribe, Neutralise Bandits In Intensified Nationwide Crackdown

In a renewed nationwide crackdown on insecurity, Nigerian troops have turned down a ₦13.7 million bribe from terrorists in Plateau State, neutralised two bandits during a gun battle, and arrested several criminal elements, including suspected arms couriers linked to terrorist networks.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this during a press briefing at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday. He provided an overview of military operations conducted between July 9 and 16, 2025, across multiple theatres of operation.

According to Kangye, troops of Operation Safe Haven intercepted a suspicious vehicle riddled with bullet holes along the Jos–Sanga Road in Plateau State following a distress call. During the encounter, two suspects attempted to bribe their way out with ₦13,742,000 — an offer the troops flatly rejected.

“The suspects were arrested, and the troops recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle, and the cash. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

In a separate operation based on credible intelligence, troops ambushed and neutralised two bandits in Nteng, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State. Military spokesman for the Special Task Force, Maj. Samson Zhakom confirmed that the bandits engaged troops in a firefight, resulting in their deaths, while others escaped with injuries.

Zhakom noted that troops recovered arms and ammunition from the scene and had intensified efforts to track the fleeing suspects.

Elsewhere in Plateau and neighbouring Kaduna and Nasarawa States, troops responded to multiple distress calls and launched offensive patrols in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, Jos East, Kaura, and Sanga local government areas.

These operations led to the arrest of 12 suspected criminals, the rescue of three kidnapped victims, and the recovery of various weapons, motorcycles, and illicit drugs.

In the Northeast, troops arrested two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Biu, Borno State — Isah Abdullahi and Abdullahi Mohammed — who were caught receiving a suspicious consignment of 13 military uniforms and high-voltage batteries from a truck driver.

Another suspect, identified as Shaibu Bulama, a 65-year-old logistics supplier for terrorists, was arrested at Damasak Motor Park, Yobe State. Troops recovered arms, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), while ₦17.15 million in cash was also seized.

In a related development, 16 family members of terrorists, including four women and 12 children, surrendered to troops in Bama LGA, Borno State. Preliminary investigation revealed they had fled from Bakura Jega village, likely due to intensified military pressure.

Oil Theft, Cultism, and Criminality Face Clampdown in South

Troops under Operation Delta Safe continued their clampdown on oil theft in the Niger Delta, arresting 42 suspects and recovering over 201,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 29,730 litres of illegally refined diesel, and 1,759 litres of kerosene.

In addition to destroying 19 illegal refining sites, troops also impounded 16 boats, 21 storage tanks, 18 crude oil ovens, and other equipment including pumping and drilling machines.

In Rivers and Delta States, a notorious cult leader, Prince Johnson Ishirim (alias Commander Junior), was arrested alongside 13 other suspected kidnappers and criminals. Weapons, vehicles, and motorcycles were recovered during the raid.

Troops also stormed a criminal hideout in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, on July 10, arresting 28 oil thieves and drug dealers.

Meanwhile, in the Southeast, troops arrested a suspected tax collector allegedly working for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The suspect was nabbed in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State, with ₦1.5 million reportedly collected as illegal levies from residents.

General Kangye emphasised that the military remains committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, rejecting inducements, and maintaining the momentum in its fight against criminal elements threatening national peace and security.

“These successes are a result of timely intelligence, commitment to duty, and zero tolerance for compromise. The Armed Forces will continue to act decisively against all forms of terrorism, banditry, and criminality,” he stated.