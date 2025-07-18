Customs FOU ‘A’ Vows Tougher Action Against Illicit Financial Flows

…Hands Over ₦31m Seized Foreign Currency to EFCC

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, has reaffirmed its commitment to curbing illicit financial flows, following the seizure of undeclared foreign currency valued at ₦30.86 million near the Seme border.

The seized funds were formally handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

Speaking during the handover, the Unit head, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, explained that the interception occurred on Sunday, 13 July 2025, when officers on routine patrol along the Babapupa bush path flagged down a suspicious Nissan Almera.

According to him, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the nearby bush, evading arrest. “Upon inspection, officers discovered undeclared foreign currency, $20,000 in U.S. dollars and 110,000 in West African CFA francs carefully stashed in the vehicle.”

“The seized currency contravenes Section 3 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, which mandates the declaration of any amount exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent at Nigeria’s borders”, he noted.

Comptroller Shuaibu highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration in tackling transnational crimes while reiterating the Unit’s commitment to protecting the Nigerian economy from economic sabotage. “We will remain vigilant and ensure our borders are not used as conduits for criminal activities.”

After receiving the seized currency, the Head of Investigation, Lagos Directorate of the EFCC, Shehu Muhammed-Allah, commended the Service for its professionalism and timely intervention.

“This handover reinforces the synergy between both agencies. It is a strong message to criminals that the law is watching, and there will be consequences”, he warned.

He affirmed that the EFCC will investigate to trace the ownership of the abandoned vehicle and will pursue legal proceedings in accordance with the law.