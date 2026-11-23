Key Points

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has given schools until December 2026 to ensure at least 75 per cent of their teachers are professionally certified and licensed.

Schools must meet the requirement to qualify to apply for WAEC and NECO examinations.

TRCN has integrated its website with WAEC and NECO systems to verify teachers’ professional credentials.

The council uncovered 250 applicants with suspected fake certificates during a recent recruitment exercise in Nasarawa State.

TRCN is introducing reforms to improve teacher registration, certification, verification and professional standards.

Main Story

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has given schools across the country until December 2026 to ensure that at least 75 per cent of their teachers are professionally certified and licensed, warning that institutions that fail to meet the requirement may be unable to apply for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations.

The council said the measure was part of efforts to strengthen compliance with professional teaching standards and ensure that qualified personnel handle teaching responsibilities in Nigerian schools.

TRCN Registrar and Chief Executive, Dr Ronke Soyombo, disclosed this while explaining the council’s ongoing reforms to improve teacher professionalism and eliminate unqualified practitioners from the education sector.

According to Soyombo, schools will be required to meet the 75 per cent certification threshold by December 2026 to remain eligible to apply for WAEC and NECO examinations.

“By December 2026, schools will be required to have at least 75 per cent of their teachers certified and licensed by TRCN to qualify to apply for WAEC and NECO examinations,” she said.

She explained that the council had integrated its website with the examination bodies through an Application Programming Interface (API), allowing authorised WAEC and NECO officials to verify teachers’ professional status.

The system will enable designated officials to access the platform using approved login credentials and determine whether schools have complied with the licensing requirement.

Soyombo said TRCN had already commenced compliance monitoring and was engaging private school owners and administrators to encourage teachers to register for professional examinations and complete their licensing processes.

The Issues

The new requirement highlights longstanding concerns about the professional qualifications of teachers in Nigeria’s education system.

Although many teachers have reportedly passed the TRCN professional qualifying examination, Soyombo expressed concern that some have failed to complete the licensing process required to practise professionally.

She insisted that passing the examination alone was insufficient without obtaining the appropriate professional credentials.

“Our position is that every practising teacher must be professionally licensed. Teaching without the required professional credentials would no longer be tolerated,” she said.

The council’s position also raises questions about the readiness of schools, particularly private institutions, to meet the December deadline.

Schools with a high proportion of unlicensed teachers may face difficulties meeting the threshold, potentially affecting their ability to register candidates for major national examinations.

What’s Being Said

Soyombo disclosed that TRCN was implementing an Accelerated Teacher Professionalisation Pathway to help teachers without professional teaching qualifications acquire the necessary training and credentials.

She also revealed that the council discovered 250 applicants with fake certificates out of approximately 1,000 applicants during a recent teacher recruitment exercise in Nasarawa State.

The registrar advised school owners to verify academic and professional certificates presented by prospective employees, noting that TRCN certificates contain QR codes that can be scanned to confirm their authenticity.

She added that the council was taking action against impersonation and certificate fraud, disclosing that a suspect identified as Godfrey had been remanded in prison.

On improving service delivery, Soyombo said TRCN had established a six-member call centre to receive and address teachers’ complaints relating to registration, examinations and certification around the clock.

The council has also decentralised its operations into geographical regions, with designated personnel assigned to handle complaints and improve response times.

Additionally, a monitoring system has been introduced to track applications awaiting verification, allowing the registrar to identify delays and hold responsible officers accountable.

Soyombo explained that the council was providing step-by-step assistance to applicants experiencing difficulties with its digital processes.

She noted that incorrect or incomplete academic documents remained among the major reasons for delays in application verification.

What’s Next

With the December 2026 deadline approaching, schools are expected to intensify efforts to ensure that their teachers complete the necessary professional examinations, certification and licensing processes.

TRCN is expected to continue compliance monitoring and work with WAEC and NECO to verify the professional status of teachers through its integrated digital platform.

The effectiveness of the enforcement process will depend on how quickly schools address outstanding licensing requirements and how consistently the council applies its standards.

Bottom Line

TRCN’s new 75 per cent certification requirement signals a tougher approach to professional standards in Nigeria’s education sector.

Linking teachers’ licensing status to schools’ eligibility to apply for WAEC and NECO examinations could pressure institutions to take professional certification more seriously.

However, the success of the policy will depend not only on enforcement but also on making registration, training and licensing accessible to teachers who are willing to meet the required standards.

Ultimately, improving the quality of education requires more than having teachers in classrooms. It requires ensuring that those responsible for educating Nigerian children are properly trained, qualified and professionally accountable.