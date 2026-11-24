KEY POINTS

COP31 recorded progress on climate finance, adaptation and just transition but failed to reach agreement on the presidency-led cover decision.

Countries representing about half of the global economy backed or expressed an intention to achieve the 35% electrification target by 2035.

The conference advanced measures on climate technology, adaptation indicators and support for communities affected by climate-related losses and damage.

MAIN STORY

The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) has recorded progress on climate finance, adaptation and the transition to cleaner energy, but failed to secure agreement on several key issues.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said the conference advanced implementation of the Paris Agreement through decisions on important negotiation items, although disagreements prevented the adoption of the presidency-led cover decision.

COP31 was held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20.

In a statement on Monday, the UNFCCC said the conference delivered important outcomes on just transition, climate finance and adaptation, alongside commitments to expand electrification.

However, the failure to agree on the cover decision affected progress across other issues linked to the negotiations.

“Our process must follow the science and meet the challenge,” Stiell said.

He acknowledged the disappointment over the unresolved issues but maintained that the conference had delivered results through its separate Global Climate Action Agenda.

THE ISSUES

One of the major outcomes was progress towards the global 35 by 35 electrification target, which seeks to achieve 35% electrification by 2035.

The target was announced in June by Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency, with support from Australia’s Presidency of Negotiations and the UNFCCC.

At COP31, countries representing about half of the global economy pledged support for the target or indicated an intention to achieve it earlier. The initiative involves 150 countries, 37 cities and more than 260 businesses with combined annual revenue exceeding $4tn.

The electrification delivery package is expected to attract clean energy investment and expand electricity access across power grids, transport, buildings and industry.

The conference also advanced discussions on just transition, focusing on how countries can move towards cleaner economies without leaving workers and vulnerable communities behind.

Stiell said the transition must consider the needs of workers and communities while addressing the economic and social barriers that could slow climate action.

On climate finance, countries advanced work to increase funding for adaptation and improve access to financial support. This included efforts to transition the Adaptation Fund to serve the Paris Agreement exclusively and make climate finance faster and more efficient.

The conference also took steps to strengthen access to climate technologies through the Belém Technology Implementation Programme, bringing technology support and financing closer together to help countries deploy solutions at scale.

Adaptation was another area of progress. COP31 advanced work on the 59 Belém Adaptation Indicators by creating a channel for countries to share experiences, challenges and gaps from voluntary testing. It also established a task force to improve the indicators’ methodologies and supporting information.

Other measures included advancing the Baku Adaptation Road Map for 2026 to 2028 and preparing for a review of the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience.

On loss and damage, decisions concerning the Warsaw International Mechanism and Santiago Network placed greater emphasis on technical assistance for vulnerable communities, including faster responses to requests and simpler access to support.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I share the deep disappointment of many: COP31 has been unable to agree on issues related to both Presidency’s led decision. There are lessons that must be learnt,” Stiell said.

He added that the conference’s progress on implementation should not distract from the need for stronger global action.

“Over many, many COPs climate cooperation has delivered vast progress – taking humanity off an unsurvivable path of global heating. But clearly much, much more is needed. The fight continues. We will never give up,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Countries will need to build on the agreed outcomes by improving access to climate finance, deploying existing technologies and strengthening adaptation measures.

The work on adaptation indicators, climate technology implementation and support for communities affected by climate-related losses is expected to continue beyond the conference.

However, unresolved disagreements over the presidency-led decision remain a challenge for international climate negotiations.

BOTTOM LINE

COP31 made progress on practical measures to implement the Paris Agreement, particularly in climate finance, adaptation and electrification. But the failure to reach agreement on the cover decision shows that important political divisions remain, even as countries pursue cooperation on specific climate actions.