KEY POINTS

The US Commerce Department has added Megaspeed, Alibaba’s Singapore subsidiary and five related companies to its trade blacklist.

The companies will need US government approval to access American exports, with such approval likely to be denied.

Megaspeed has been under investigation since 2024 over allegations that it diverted restricted artificial intelligence chips to China.

Alibaba disputes the blacklisting of its subsidiary, saying it has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions.

MAIN STORY

The United States has placed Nvidia partner Megaspeed, Alibaba’s Singapore subsidiary and five related companies on its trade blacklist, escalating an investigation into the alleged diversion of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The US Commerce Department announced the additions on Monday following criticism from lawmakers and administration officials over its handling of the investigation.

The companies added to the Entity List will now require approval from the department to obtain US exports, with such applications likely to be denied.

Megaspeed has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024 over suspicions that it diverted AI chips to China in violation of American export controls.

Alibaba’s Singapore subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, was also listed. The Financial Times reported that Megaspeed used its relationship with Alibaba to secure recognition as an official Nvidia cloud partner.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Apex had paid about $4.2 billion to Megaspeed and other companies as advance payments for computing capacity in Southeast Asia. In return, it obtained security interests in some of their assets.

The Commerce Department also listed Megaspeed’s owner, Swiftdata, its Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix and four other related companies.

THE ISSUES

The blacklisting intensifies US scrutiny of how advanced AI chips are supplied, distributed and accessed through cloud computing arrangements.

Washington restricts exports of certain advanced chips to China over national security concerns. The Megaspeed investigation centres on whether restricted technology reached China through intermediary companies rather than being sold directly to prohibited buyers.

The case has also raised questions about the responsibility of chipmakers and their business partners to verify the identity and activities of customers.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had publicly criticised the Commerce Department on November 13 for failing to place Megaspeed on the Entity List earlier.

He questioned whether Nvidia had adequately examined its customers and taken steps to prevent restricted chips from reaching unauthorised buyers.

Nvidia has said it recently established an export control committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The listing of Alibaba’s subsidiary has also drawn objections from the Chinese technology company, which says the action is unjustified.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Alibaba said Apex had not diverted advanced computing chips covered by US export restrictions.

“Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions.”

The company said it would pursue legal options to defend its interests and reputation.

Senator Pete Ricketts, a Republican from Nebraska, questioned the delay in blacklisting Megaspeed.

“The Department of Commerce still needs to explain to Congress why this took so long.”

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, said the latest action did not remove the need for congressional scrutiny.

“The Megaspeed blacklisting does not absolve Commerce from answering to Congress.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The blacklisting is expected to face further scrutiny from US lawmakers, who have opened investigations into the Commerce Department’s handling of the case and whether Nvidia influenced the department’s response.

The US Justice and Commerce departments have also said they would pursue any criminal conduct established in the investigation.

Singapore is continuing its own investigation into Megaspeed. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that the country would maintain its inquiry following the US action.

The case also comes amid wider US decisions to delay blacklisting other Chinese technology companies and firms identified as potential national security risks, as the Trump administration seeks to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.

BOTTOM LINE

The US action places Megaspeed and several companies linked to its cloud computing operations under tighter export restrictions. Beyond the allegations against Megaspeed, the case is raising questions about how effectively US chipmakers and regulators monitor the movement of advanced AI technology through international business partnerships.

Reuters