Key Points

NAFDAC destroyed unwholesome products valued at N22.73 billion between January and August 2026.

The agency conducted 5,542 enforcement activities, 213 raids and 821 product seizures within the period.

A total of 179 premises were closed, while 52 arrests and 221 sanctions were recorded.

NAFDAC maintained its WHO Maturity Level 3 status and continued preparations for Level 4 certification.

The agency said more than 70 per cent of finished pharmaceutical products and 36 products were now locally manufactured.

Main Story

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed unwholesome products valued at N22.73 billion between January and August 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen consumer protection and prevent the circulation of unsafe goods in Nigeria.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued by its resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the destruction exercise formed part of NAFDAC’s regulatory achievements presented at the International Pharmaceutical Regulators Programme (IPRP) Management Committee Meeting held in Prague, Czech Republic, from November 18 to 19.

The agency said the presentation highlighted progress in regulatory system strengthening, digital innovation, pharmaceutical manufacturing, enforcement activities and international collaboration.

Akintola disclosed that NAFDAC recorded 5,542 enforcement activities within the eight-month period, alongside 213 raids and 821 product seizures.

The agency also closed 179 premises, recorded 52 arrests and imposed 221 sanctions as part of its efforts to tackle the production, distribution and sale of substandard and falsified products.

A major highlight of the report was NAFDAC’s continued retention of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3 status and its ongoing transition towards Maturity Level 4, the highest level under the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool.

The Issues

The circulation of substandard medicines, counterfeit pharmaceutical products and other unsafe consumer goods remains a major public health concern.

Such products can expose consumers to serious health risks, undermine confidence in healthcare delivery and weaken legitimate businesses operating within the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.

NAFDAC’s enforcement activities are therefore critical to identifying unsafe products, disrupting illegal supply chains and ensuring that manufacturers and distributors comply with established regulatory standards.

However, sustaining these achievements requires continuous surveillance, effective product testing, stronger border controls and public cooperation in reporting suspicious products.

What’s Being Said

Akintola said NAFDAC was also strengthening its regulatory operations through digital innovations designed to improve efficiency, transparency and public safety.

These initiatives include the Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (IRIMS), the Performance Management System (i-PMS) and the GMP Inspection (GMPi) platform.

Others are the Application and AI-assisted Technical-Screening Tools (TST) and the revised Med-Safety App, which is designed to strengthen the reporting of substandard and falsified medical products and adverse drug reactions.

On pharmaceutical manufacturing, the agency reported progress under its 5+5 Policy, disclosing that more than 70 per cent of finished pharmaceutical products and 36 products were now locally manufactured.

The initiative is aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines and strengthening national medicine security.

NAFDAC also highlighted its growing regulatory influence across Africa, noting that it had emerged as a reference National Regulatory Authority.

The agency hosted regulatory authorities from Uganda, The Gambia, Mozambique and Côte d’Ivoire for technical capacity building and institutional benchmarking.

Akintola further disclosed that Nigeria ratified the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Treaty and deposited its instruments of ratification on October 25, 2026.

The statement attributed the agency’s progress to the leadership of its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, whose administration has prioritised institutional transformation, science-based regulation, digital innovation and international cooperation.

What’s Next

NAFDAC is expected to continue strengthening its regulatory systems as it works towards achieving WHO Maturity Level 4.

The agency’s ongoing digital transformation, enforcement activities and support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing will remain important components of this process.

Its international partnerships and technical capacity-building programmes are also expected to strengthen regulatory standards and improve Nigeria’s position within Africa’s pharmaceutical sector.

Bottom Line

NAFDAC’s destruction of N22.73 billion worth of unwholesome products represents a significant enforcement milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to protect consumers from unsafe medicines and other regulated products.

However, destroying seized products is only one part of the solution. Stronger monitoring, effective prosecution, responsible manufacturing and public awareness are equally necessary to prevent unsafe products from reaching consumers.

The agency’s progress towards WHO Maturity Level 4 and its support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing could further strengthen Nigeria’s medicine security and regulatory credibility if sustained.