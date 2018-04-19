TRAVEL JOBS | Head of Operations at Finchglow Travel

Finchglow Travels is a world class Travel Management Company. We provide travel solutions for all your personal and business travel needs; from travel consultations to ticketing and reservations, tours and transfer to consular services, our main goal is to satisfy all your travel needs, we sell the world to you.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Head of Operations

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Develop operating policies consistent with the CEO’s broad policies and objectives and ensures their adequate execution. Actively contribute to the growth strategy and wider business plan of the company

Proactively identify and implement solutions to consistently improve service level and performance.

Develop and prepare short-term and long-term plans that will ensure the effectiveness of the unit; manage budget, maintain statistics, and meet targets.

Oversee and ensures all reservations and bookings are performed in compliance with company policies and optimize client service delivery.

Establish policies to ensure adequate management development, and to provide for capable management succession for Ticket and Reservation unit

Provides leadership to all arms of the operation unit and maximize team productivity through ongoing reporting, feedback and counselling.

Responsible for daily organizational operations, directing internal operations to achieve budgeted results and other metrics

Act as a primary liaison between Organization and Clients with relations to operations, and ensure quality control is maintained as it pertains brand standard.

Identify, analyzes, and suggest existing/current technology infrastructure that support the system, growth of the Company and specific needs.

Conducts regular meetings with direct reports to ensure that priorities are clear and coordinated; and ensure high level of cooperation and communication amongst team members.

Oversees and ensures the effectiveness of direct reports

Evaluates the effectiveness of management practices, processes and activities; recommends or otherwise ensures appropriate measures are taken to maximize the performance of all operations

Qualification/ Requirements

B.Sc in related discipline, with Master’s degree as an added advantage

5-7 years of relevant experience; with proven track record of working in a managerial or senior position

Experience working in the Travel Industry or Hospitality sector would be an added advantage.

Must have business acumen and entrepreneurial drive, with successful background of working with targets

Must be able to work in a fast paced environment

Must have communication efficiency and excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent leadership and Managerial Skills

Must reside in Lagos

Application Closing Date

24th April 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:careers@finchglowtravels.com using the job title as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only qualified candidates will be contacted.