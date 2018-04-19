NSE Index Down 0.04%, As Bear Foils Two-Day Healthy Streak

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, April 18, halted a two-day healthy streak.

As such, the All Share Index, NSE-ASI, of the bourse decreased by 16 points or 0.04% to 40772. The market breadth index, however, trended upwards positive with 24 advancers against 18 decliners

JAIZ Bank emerged the biggest gainer soaring by 10.00%, while UBN emerged the worst performance, dropping 4.76%.

The NSE Sectoral Performance chart showed NSE Oil & Gas Index sliding by 1.68%, as a result of the losses in 3.29% loss in Seplat and a 1.18% slide in Caverton.

NSE Industrial Index dropped 1.00%, on the back of the 2.04% decline in WAPCO.

NSE Consumer Goods Index slumped by 0.40%, following the sell-off in INTBREW, UACN, and Dangote Flour.

NSE Banking Index advanced by 0.22%, largely driven by the buy interest in Jaiz Bank, Skye Bank, Sterling Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most actively traded with 67.37million units of shares worth N2.99billion.