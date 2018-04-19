BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Retail Development Executive at Michael Stevens Consulting

Michael Stevens Consulting – We are a long established management and learning consulting firm, with a subsidiary in Accra, Ghana and advanced plans to expand into other geographies.

In order to meet our growth objectives and strengthen the management of the practice, we are looking for self-managed and very experienced professionals to fill the position below:

Job Title: Retail Development Executive

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Effective redistribution of products in assigned territory

Executes approved redistribution activity at the area level

inbar and other consumer focused promotional events

Ensure products are well merchandised on shelf

Ensure sited placement of POS merchandising materials

Qualifications

HND/B.Sc in any discipline

Minimum of 1-2 years post NYSC sales experience

Excellent interpersonal, persuasive and communication skills

Good planning and organizing skills

Aggressive, energetic and stress tolerance

Excellent customer management

Good Microsoft Office Skills

Excellent Driving Skills (Particularly Pick up vans)

Proven integrity and candor

Application Closing Date

10th May, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:jobs@michaelstevensconsulting.com