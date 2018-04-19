BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Retail Development Executive at Michael Stevens Consulting

Michael Stevens Consulting – We are a long established management and learning consulting firm, with a subsidiary in Accra, Ghana and advanced plans to expand into other geographies.
In order to meet our growth objectives and strengthen the management of the practice, we are looking for self-managed and very experienced professionals to fill the position below:
Job Title: Retail Development Executive
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Effective redistribution of products in assigned territory
- Executes approved redistribution activity at the area level
- inbar and other consumer focused promotional events
- Ensure products are well merchandised on shelf
- Ensure sited placement of POS merchandising materials
Qualifications
- HND/B.Sc in any discipline
- Minimum of 1-2 years post NYSC sales experience
- Excellent interpersonal, persuasive and communication skills
- Good planning and organizing skills
- Aggressive, energetic and stress tolerance
- Excellent customer management
- Good Microsoft Office Skills
- Excellent Driving Skills (Particularly Pick up vans)
- Proven integrity and candor
Application Closing Date
10th May, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:jobs@michaelstevensconsulting.com