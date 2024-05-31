Top 7 Ways To Improve Your Google Search Position After SEO Spam Update

Nigerians are Google search engine ninjas, let us face it. Whether it’s finding the best jollof recipe (because, let’s be honest, Mama’s isn’t online! ), troubleshooting that pesky phone issue, or hunting down the perfect Aso Ebi for the next owambe, Google is practically an extension of our arm.

But with the recent SEO spam update, many of us are scratching our heads, wondering how to get our websites or online businesses seen in that coveted top search spot. Fear not, fellow digital warriors! Here are 7 killer ways to dominate the search engine game and have your website bloom like May flowers:

1. Content is King (and Queen)

Remember that time you aced that history essay by actually understanding the topic, not just stuffing keywords? Google’s the same. Gone are the days of keyword stuffing and spammy content. Now, it’s all about creating high-quality, informative, and engaging content that truly resonates with your audience. Think informative blog posts that answer reader questions, captivating product descriptions that make people click “buy now,” or even entertaining explainer videos on YouTube. The key? Become a problem-solver. Research what Nigerians are searching for related to your niche and provide valuable solutions.

Example: Are you a fashion designer specializing in Ankara accessories? Don’t just list your products; create a blog post titled “5 Ankara Accessory Hacks Every Stylish Nigerian Woman Needs to Know.”

2. Keywords: Still Important, But Smarter

Okay, keywords aren’t dead, but they’ve definitely evolved. Instead of keyword stuffing, focus on long-tail keywords—those specific phrases people actually use when searching. Think “best budget laptops for students in Nigeria” instead of just “laptops.” Use relevant keywords naturally throughout your content, but prioritize readability and user experience. There are free tools like Google Keyword Planner that can help you discover these golden nuggets.

Example: Running a fitness blog? Instead of “weight loss,” target “healthy weight loss meal plans for Nigerians.”

3. Embrace the Backlink

Imagine Google as a giant popularity contest. Websites with lots of high-quality backlinks (links from other reputable websites pointing to yours) are seen as more trustworthy and relevant. So, how do you score those backlinks? Here are some tips:

Guest blogging: Write informative guest posts for other websites in your niche and include a link back to your website.

Write informative guest posts for other websites in your niche and include a link back to your website. Create link-worthy content. Infographics, data-driven reports, or even hilarious memes (Nigerians love humor!) can encourage other websites to share your content and link back to you.

Infographics, data-driven reports, or even hilarious memes (Nigerians love humor!) can encourage other websites to share your content and link back to you. Partner up: Collaborate with other businesses in your field and exchange backlinks.

Example: Let’s say you offer social media marketing services. Partner with a web design company and offer a bundled package. Both of you can then link to each other’s services on your websites.

4. Mobile-First Mindset: Catering to the Average Nigerian

We Nigerians are glued to our phones, constantly searching and scrolling. This means your website absolutely needs to be mobile-friendly. Google prioritizes mobile-optimized websites, so if yours isn’t, you’re missing out on a huge chunk of potential traffic.

Here’s a quick test: Open your website on your phone. Does it load quickly? Are the buttons and text easy to read and click? If not, it’s time to invest in a mobile-friendly website design.

5. Technical SEO

While creating amazing content is crucial, don’t neglect the technical aspects of your website. This includes things like site speed (Nigerians have limited data, so make it snappy! ), proper image optimization, and a clean website structure. Luckily, there are plenty of free online resources and tools available to help you with technical SEO.

Example: Use a website speed checker like Google PageSpeed Insights to identify areas for improvement.

6. Local SEO: Owning Your Nigerian

If you have a brick-and-mortar business or cater to a local audience, local SEO is your secret weapon. Make sure your Google My Business profile is complete and optimized with relevant keywords, along with high-quality photos and positive customer reviews. Encourage your customers to leave reviews, as they play a big role in search engine rankings.

Example: Do you own a computer repair shop in Lagos? Optimize your Google My Business profile with keywords like “computer repair Lagos” and “laptop repair Ikeja” and include your address and phone number.

7. Social Media Synergy: The Power of Networking

Nigerians are social media butterflies, and Google knows it. Promote your website content on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Share engaging snippets, visuals, and links that will entice people to click through to your website. This not only drives traffic but also shows Google that your content is being shared and talked about, further boosting your ranking.

Bonus Tip: Stay Updated, Stay Ahead

The world of SEO is constantly evolving. Stay informed about the latest Google updates and algorithm changes. There are plenty of SEO blogs and resources run by Nigerians, for Nigerians, so you don’t have to go looking far.

Remember: SEO isn’t a one-time fix; it’s an ongoing process. By consistently creating high-quality content, building backlinks, and optimizing your website, you’ll gradually climb the search engine ladder. But most importantly, have fun with it! Infuse your Nigerian spirit—the creativity, the resourcefulness, the humor—into your content and watch your website blossom in the digital jungle.