As we journey in the new year, it is crucial to consider our financial futures. Establishing a thriving retirement savings account (RSA) is one way to secure your financial well-being. 2025 provides an excellent opportunity to plan; here are eight compelling reasons to add an RSA to your 2025 to-do list, if you haven’t already done this:

Financial security in retirement: Starting a retirement savings account now facilitates steady income via Programmed Withdrawal (PW) or Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) after retirement. It is never too early to begin planning for your future financial security.

Compounding growth: The earlier you contribute to your retirement savings account, the more you benefit from compounding interest. Your savings can grow significantly over time, leading to a more substantial retirement fund.

Employer and employee contributions: a minimum of 18% (employer-10%, employee-8%) of your monthly total emoluments. Employers are obligated to make these contributions under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). So, ensure to follow up with your employer to get your RSA set up so that they can start remitting. In addition, you can opt to add Voluntary Contributions (VC) to augment your retirement savings.

Investment options: Pension Fund Administrators offer a variety of fund options that take into consideration your age and risk appetite, with the primary objective of ensuring financial security at retirement.

Fund Type Membership Fund I Strictly based on request but not accessible to Retiree and active contributors of 50 years and above. Fund II Default for active contributors of 49 years and below Fund III Default for active contributors of 50 years and above Fund IV Strictly for retirees Fund V Strictly for active contributors in the informal sector Fund VI – Active For active contributors who are 49 years and below. Funds are managed with ethical considerations Fund VI – Retiree For retirees who want their funds to be managed in an ethical manner

Opening a retirement savings account provides you with essential information that allows you to understand how your pension contributions are managed and invested.

Peace of mind: Knowing that you are actively saving for retirement can provide peace of mind; alleviating concerns about financial instability in your golden years.

Finally, when selecting the right pension manager for your RSA, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is worthy of consideration. This is because they are a reputable pension fund administrator with experience and comprehensive investment strategies. They have consistently demonstrated strong financial performance, ensuring the growth of your retirement savings.

In conclusion, as you bask in the euphoria of a new year, incorporating a retirement savings account into your financial plan is a wise decision. With the proven expertise and comprehensive services offered by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, you can confidently navigate your path to a secure financial future.

To start your retirement journey today, visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com or contact the 24/7 multilingual call centre 0201 271 6000, 0201 463 1100, 0700 0060 0700 to learn more about setting up your retirement savings account!