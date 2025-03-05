Tinubu Appoints Olarinre, Muhammed As Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu approves the appointment of Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed as permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, filling existing vacancies. Olarinre represents Oyo State, while Muhammed serves as the representative for the North-West geopolitical zone.

Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), announces the appointments on Wednesday in Abuja. She emphasizes that the selection follows a rigorous, transparent, and merit-based process, reflecting the administration’s commitment to excellence in governance.

The recruitment process includes multiple assessment stages, such as a written examination conducted by a federal security agency and evaluations led by serving and retired permanent secretaries. Only Grade Level 17 officers with at least two years of service in the Federal Civil Service and a formal expression of interest qualify for consideration.

The Career Management Office (CMO) compiles a list of eligible candidates, which undergoes further screening by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries, with oversight from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, commends President Tinubu for reinforcing professionalism, transparency, and meritocracy in public service. She urges the newly appointed secretaries to leverage their expertise in enhancing service delivery and advancing national development goals.

The Federal Government continues to fill critical vacancies within the civil service. In December 2024, eight new permanent secretaries from Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kebbi, Rivers, and Kaduna assume office. Similarly, in June 2024, another set of permanent secretaries is appointed from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, the South East, and South-South regions.

These appointments align with the administration’s broader strategy to strengthen governance and improve service delivery by placing qualified professionals in key government roles.