UN urges investigation into deadly airstrikes in Northern Nigeria

Keypoints

The United Nations has called for investigations into military airstrikes in Northern Nigeria that allegedly resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Reports indicate an airstrike in Zamfara on May 10 allegedly killed at least 100 civilians at a market.

Separate Chadian military strikes reportedly killed dozens of fishermen in northwestern Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has rejected the casualty reports, stating the operation targeted terrorist leaders.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that investigations must be prompt, independent, and impartial.

Main Story

The United Nations has urged Nigerian and Chadian authorities to investigate deadly military airstrikes that allegedly killed civilians in northern Nigeria.

United Nations deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, made the appeal on Wednesday at a news conference in New York. The call follows reports of a Nigerian airstrike on a market in Zamfara on May 10 that allegedly killed at least 100 civilians.

Additionally, separate Chadian military strikes reportedly killed dozens of fishermen in northwestern Nigeria, raising further humanitarian concerns. Haq expressed alarm and shock, joining UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in calling for governments to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters has rejected reports of civilian casualties following a recent joint operation in Zamfara. Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja stated that troops targeted terrorist leaders at Tumfa village in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

He described the circulating casualty figures as speculative and inconsistent with official military assessments. Onoja maintained that the Armed Forces remain committed to professionalism and accountability. However, the UN insists that those responsible for any violations must be held to account through independent and impartial investigations.

The Issues

Discrepancies between official military assessments and reports from the ground regarding the scale of civilian casualties in conflict zones.

The humanitarian impact of cross border military operations, specifically involving Chadian forces operating within Nigerian territory.

Challenges in conducting independent investigations in volatile regions like Zamfara where security constraints limit access for neutral observers.

What’s Being Said

“We join the UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk, in expressing alarm and shock over reported civilian deaths in northern Nigeria,” said Farhan Haq.

“Those responsible for any violations must be held to account. Both militaries must take all feasible precautions to protect civilians,” Haq added.

“The casualty figures circulating remain speculative, unverified and inconsistent with official military assessments,” stated Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja.

“Those responsible for any violations must be held to account,” Haq emphasized during the New York briefing.

What’s Next

The UN Human Rights Office will likely continue to monitor the situation and push for a formal transparent report from both the Nigerian and Chadian governments.

Civil society organisations in Zamfara are expected to call for local testimonies to verify the impact of the May 10 market strike.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters may release further operational details to support its rejection of the reported civilian death toll.

Bottom Line The United Nations is demanding accountability following reports of over 100 civilian deaths in Zamfara and northwestern Nigeria, placing pressure on both Nigerian and Chadian militaries to justify their recent counter terrorism airstrikes.