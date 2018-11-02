Tobi Boshoro Joins the Renmoney Team As CEO

Renmoney has announced the appointment of Tobi Boshoro as its new CEO. Tobi is armed with a wealth of experience in business strategy, marketing and business development in the fintech sector. Below is her profile:

Tobi holds a BSc. in Economics from Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye and a Masters’ degree in Strategic Marketing from Cranfield University’s School of Management, England.

She served as Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Head, Digital Strategy, Issuing and Service Management as well as Head, Electronic Banking.

Prior to Stanbic IBTC Bank, she rose through the ranks at the Interswitch Group to become the Group Head, Issuer Management

She is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, having completed multiple Executive Management programmes, including the General Management Programme in 2013

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and The Market Research Society (MRS), both in the United Kingdom.

Tobi said she is excited to join the Renmoney team and is fired up to take the company to even greater heights. “I personally seek out opportunities to leverage technology and data to improve people’s lives so Renmoney is the perfect fit for me. Renmoney provides credit to consumers and small businesses which simultaneously impacts their lives and drives economic growth. I’m looking forward to working with the fantastic team at this fintech company, who are all laser focused on building convenient, sustainable, credit solutions for Nigerians.”

Speaking on Tobi’s appointment, Kieran Donnelly, Chairman, Renmoney Board of Directors said: “We are very excited to have Tobi on board. As a fintech company, her experience in driving innovation and excellent service delivery, will be critical to our success. Under Tobi’s leadership, I am more confident than ever that we will deliver outstanding digital service experiences to even more customers in Nigeria.”