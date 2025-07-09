Tired Of Spending Too Much On Petrol? These 11 Tips Will Make Your Car’s Fuel Last Longer

Someone once said, “To survive the streets of Lagos, you need more than just a driver’s license—you need divine patience and a thick skin.” He wasn’t lying. Add today’s fuel prices to the mix—anywhere between ₦850 and ₦950 per litre—and it feels like you’re burning naira with every tap of the accelerator.

For many professionals, driving isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. School runs, business meetings across the city, impromptu grocery runs, and let’s not forget the Monday morning Lagos traffic gridlock. If you’re spending upwards of ₦35,000 weekly just to keep your tank full, you’re probably wondering, “Is there a better way to do this?”

Yes, there is. Here’s a practical, no-fluff guide with 11 simple yet effective tips to help you stretch every drop of fuel like your salary at the end of the month.

1. Use the AC… But Use It Smartly

It’s tempting to kill the AC and roll the windows down thinking you’re saving fuel. But here’s the kicker: once you’re cruising above 80km/h, open windows increase wind resistance—drag, if we’re being technical—and your car ends up working harder. So, what should you do? Keep the AC on during fast highway drives. Reserve the breezy windows for slow city traffic. It’s a balance game, not a blanket rule.

2. Calm Down, – Drive Smoothly

Quick accelerations, sharp braking, revving at red lights… sound familiar? That kind of driving style eats up fuel like suya on a Friday night. Instead, drive like you’re sipping tea—slow, steady, and intentional. You’ll not only save up to 20% on fuel, but your car will thank you with fewer visits to the mechanic.

3. Your Boot Isn’t Storage—Lighten the Load

Let’s be honest—most of us carry things we haven’t touched in weeks. That old bag of cement, a box of rejected documents, or those random tools from last year’s DIY fail. The more your car weighs, the more effort (and fuel) it takes to move. So, declutter your car. It’s like giving it a spa day, and your fuel gauge will notice the difference.

4. Pump Your Tyres, Save Your Wallet

Underinflated tyres are like trying to run in slippers—draggy and inefficient. Your engine works harder, and your fuel disappears faster. Make it a habit to check your tyre pressure weekly. Most fuel stations do it for free. Just make sure they match the manufacturer’s recommended PSI, not what the guy at the vulcanizer feels is right.

5. Use the Right Engine Oil (Not Just the Cheapest)

Engine oil isn’t just “pour and go.” Using the wrong type or viscosity can cause more friction in the engine, making it burn more fuel to do the same job. Stick to what your car manufacturer recommends. Not what your mechanic’s cousin thinks is “just as good.”

6. Map Smarter, Not Harder

Before you set out, pull up Google Maps —don’t just “know the way.” Nigerian traffic is unpredictable, and what was once a 20-minute route can suddenly become a two-hour nightmare. Use apps to check live traffic and pick shorter, quicker routes. Your fuel tank will last longer, and so will your patience.

7. Switch Off the Engine When You Wait

Whether you’re picking someone up, waiting at a bank, or chilling outside your kid’s school—turn off the engine. Idling for more than 2-3 minutes is a quiet thief of fuel. Restarting your engine actually uses less fuel than keeping it running while parked. Old habits die hard, but this one’s worth killing.

8. Service Your Car Alot

Think of car maintenance like updating your smartphone—ignore it too long, and you’ll start seeing problems. Routine servicing, changing spark plugs, cleaning the air filter, and running diagnostics every few months can keep your car running efficiently. And efficient means less fuel burned per kilometre.

9. Keep a Steady Pace (Cruise Control Helps)

Speeding up and slowing down constantly—especially in traffic—is exhausting for your car’s fuel system. Where possible, drive at a consistent speed. If you’ve got cruise control, use it on long highway drives. If you’re using a manual car, learn to change gears at the right RPMs. Your car shouldn’t sound like it’s screaming on every incline.

10. Avoid Rush Hour

Okay, we get it—not everyone can avoid rush hour. But if you work remotely or have some flexibility, try hitting the road before or after peak traffic. A smooth 20-minute drive at 9 a.m. beats a fuel-guzzling 2-hour stop-and-go at 7:30 a.m. Plus, your sanity will thank you.

11. Fuel Up Where the Petrol’s Real

Let’s not sugarcoat it—some filling stations sell watered-down or adulterated petrol. That stuff doesn’t burn properly, clogs your engine, and ironically, makes you burn more fuel.

Stick to stations you trust—whether it’s TotalEnergies, Mobil, or a well-reviewed independent brand in your area. You might pay a little more per litre, but you’ll save money in repairs and replacements down the line.

Bottom Line: Every Drop Counts

Fuel prices might keep climbing, but that doesn’t mean your expenses have to follow the same path. With smarter driving, routine maintenance, and small behavioral tweaks, you can make your fuel go further—literally. So, whether you’re braving Lagos traffic or just driving to the next business meeting in Abuja or Port Harcourt, these 11 tips could be the difference between topping off your tank every week or every other week. And in this economy? That difference adds up fast.