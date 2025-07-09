Chelsea Crush Fluminense To Secure Club World Cup Final Berth With João Pedro’s Debut

Premier League giants Chelsea booked their place in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory over Fluminense at the MetLife Stadium, bringing an end to South American hopes in this year’s tournament.

Fluminense entered the semi-final on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak, determined to challenge the English heavyweights. Despite early efforts from Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernández, the Brazilian side’s defence initially held firm. However, it was a former Fluminense player, João Pedro, who broke the deadlock in the 18th minute on his full debut for the Blues.

After Pedro Neto swung in a cross from the left, the ball was partially cleared to João Pedro lurking just outside the penalty arc. The new signing struck a curling effort that evaded goalkeeper Fábio, nestling into the back of the net and giving Chelsea the breakthrough they needed.

Chelsea, under the guidance of manager Enzo Maresca, sought to increase their lead before halftime. Malo Gusto came close with a headed attempt, while Hércules produced Fluminense’s best chance of the opening half – dancing into the area and slipping the ball through Robert Sánchez’s legs, only to be denied by a critical goal-line clearance from Cucurella.

Controversy arose when a Fluminense free-kick struck Trevoh Chalobah on the arm in the box. Initially ruled a penalty by referee François Letexier, the decision was reversed following a VAR review, which deemed Chalobah’s arm position unintentional. Chelsea pushed for a second through Neto and Christopher Nkunku, but the scoreline remained 1-0 heading into the break.

The Blues intensified their pursuit of a second goal after halftime with long-range drives from Moisés Caicedo and Cucurella, but it was Fluminense who threatened first in the second period. Substitute Everaldo tested Sánchez with a strong effort, forcing the Chelsea keeper into his first save of the half.

But Fluminense’s push left them vulnerable. A swift counterattack saw Cole Palmer carry the ball through midfield before releasing Fernández, who threaded a precise pass to João Pedro. The forward charged into the box and unleashed a thunderous shot that ricocheted off the crossbar and in – his second goal of the evening and a statement performance on the world stage.

Fluminense, known for late goals in the tournament – with half of their total arriving in the final 20 minutes – responded with a long-range shot from Lima in the 71st minute. Chelsea, however, remained resolute, with Nkunku and Gusto both coming close to adding a third. Substitute Nicolas Jackson also spurned two opportunities to seal the win.

In the end, Fluminense could not muster a significant threat in the dying moments, bowing out to an English club at the Club World Cup for the second time in three years. Chelsea now prepare to chase their second global title in the final, where they will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.