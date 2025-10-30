Tinubu’s Policy Support Helped Air Peace Reduce London Airfares to $3,000 — Onyema

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Allen Onyema, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the decisive policy interventions that enabled the airline’s successful launch of its Abuja–London Heathrow route and the consequent reduction of international airfares.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News on Wednesday, Onyema said President Tinubu’s backing was instrumental in achieving the milestone, which has seen ticket prices on the Nigeria–London route drops from as high as $13,000 to about $3,000.

“I want to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for pulling this off. This is a clear example of how government can pave the way for the private sector to thrive,” Onyema said. “No nation develops without empowering its private sector. It is the private sector that translates government vision into reality.”

The Air Peace boss commended the administration’s efforts in restoring fairness to Nigeria’s aviation market, noting that the president’s intervention compelled foreign airlines to reduce their fares significantly.

“President Tinubu did the right thing for this country. His intervention forced international carriers to cut their prices drastically — from $13,000 to as low as $3,000. Nigerians can now afford to fly again,” he added.

His remarks followed the successful commencement of Air Peace’s direct flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to London Heathrow Airport on Sunday — a first for any Nigerian airline.

In a statement issued through his aide, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, described the flight as a landmark moment for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“The flight took off this morning, Sunday, October 26, 2025, and is expected to arrive this evening in London, marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s aviation industry,” the statement read.

Onyema said the development has brought healthy competition to the industry, forcing international carriers to review their pricing structures.

“Even Britons on our flights are happy because competition has finally arrived. Air Peace has made flying affordable again,” he stated.

He revealed that the airline now operates 14 weekly flights between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, covering both Lagos–London Gatwick and Abuja–London Heathrow routes — a first in Nigeria’s aviation history.

“This is the first time a Nigerian carrier will operate both the Lagos–London Gatwick and Abuja–London Heathrow routes simultaneously,” Onyema said. “It has opened the corridor not just to Europe but to the world, allowing passengers to connect to America, Canada, and Asia through London at reduced costs.”

He stressed that even passengers who do not fly Air Peace are benefiting from lower fares across all airlines. “Air Peace cannot carry everyone, but at least Nigerians now have a choice,” he added.

Onyema also commended Keyamo for his commitment to implementing the president’s aviation vision, highlighting the restoration of international aircraft leasing options for Nigerian airlines after more than 15 years.

“I cannot stop praising Festus Keyamo. This administration has restored confidence in the sector. By signing the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction, Nigeria has attracted major global leasing companies once again,” he said.

The airline chief also applauded the government’s removal of the 4% Free On Board (FOB) levy on imported aircraft parts, describing it as a responsive policy that encourages investment.

“We are not asking for money — only for supportive policies. When we raised concerns about the levy, the president acted swiftly. That is what a listening government does,” he noted.

However, Onyema warned against what he described as a “pull-him-down” attitude among some individuals opposed to indigenous success stories.

“Destroying a company like Air Peace, which employs over 10,000 Nigerians, would hurt the nation. When people lose their jobs, insecurity rises,” he cautioned.

Reaffirming his commitment to national pride, Onyema said Air Peace’s success represents the collective achievement of Nigeria.

“Air Peace is not about Allen Onyema — it’s about Nigeria. Each time our aircraft flies the national flag into London, it showcases what Nigerians can accomplish when government and the private sector work hand in hand,” he said.

Earlier in June 2025, Minister Keyamo had disclosed that the landmark flight was the outcome of sustained diplomatic negotiations to enforce reciprocity in international air travel agreements. He explained that the breakthrough followed a letter dated August 1, 2024, from the Ministry of Aviation to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Rt. Hon. Louise Haigh, seeking equitable treatment for Nigerian airlines.