Tinubu Unveils ₦250,000 Grant For Top-Performing MSMEs At Katsina Clinic

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a ₦250,000 non-repayable grant for each outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) participating in the Expanded National MSME Clinic held in Katsina State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement on Tuesday during the inauguration of the ninth edition of the clinic — a federal initiative designed to support small-scale enterprises and enhance local economic productivity.

According to Shettima, the programme aims to bring government agencies closer to entrepreneurs, promote innovation, and expand access to finance, business registration, and regulatory support.

“MSMEs form the foundation of our national economic vision,” Shettima said. “The Tinubu administration is fully committed to easing the economic pressure on citizens by empowering small businesses.”

Through the MSME Clinic platform, entrepreneurs can directly engage with agencies such as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and financial institutions like the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Highlighting the federal government’s broader intervention efforts, the Vice President revealed that Tinubu also approved a ₦75 billion MSME Intervention Fund, offering loans of up to ₦5 million at a 9% annual interest rate to 75,000 enterprises nationwide.

In addition, the ₦50 billion Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme is extending ₦50,000 grants to one million nano businesses across Nigeria’s 774 local councils, prioritising vulnerable entrepreneurs.

Another initiative, the ₦75 billion Manufacturers Fund, provides up to ₦1 billion in loans to support local manufacturers with high production and logistics costs.

In Katsina State alone, Shettima disclosed that over 39,000 MSMEs have benefited from federal programmes, receiving ₦2.5 billion in combined grants and loans to boost productivity and job creation.

Under the RAPID programme, 23 rural-based MSMEs in the state have accessed ₦112 million to expand their operations, while the newly established ₦5 billion Katsina State MSME Growth Fund—a partnership between the state and federal governments—has already disbursed ₦576 million to 237 local businesses.

Shettima commended Governor Dikko Radda for launching the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), describing it as a vital step toward transforming small businesses into global players.

“With over 1.7 million MSMEs, Katsina is becoming a hub for agriculture, crafts, services, and digital entrepreneurship,” Shettima said, while applauding the inclusion of women and youth in enterprise development initiatives.